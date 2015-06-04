(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 has bounced higher towards the 2120 resistance as expected.

Key elements

The Index has drifted back down towards the lower boundary (support) of bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2100.

The short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 remains at 2120.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2100

Resistance: 2120 & 2135

Next support: 2071

Conclusion

As long as the 2100 pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a push up to retest the 2120 intermediate resistance. Only a clear break above 2120 may trigger a further upside movement to target 2135 next.

On the other hand, a break below 2100 may open up scope for a deeper decline to test the next support at 2071.

