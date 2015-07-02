(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed and challenged the 2079 daily pivotal resistance. Thus, the expected push down scenario has been invalidated.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook. *Note: U.S. stock exchanges will be close tomorrow, Friday 03 July 2015 (due to Independence Day)

Key elements

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has “recaptured” the trendline support (as depicted by the yellow box). This observation suggests that downside momentum in price action has abated (see daily chart).

The price is still capped by its short-term trendline resistance (in brown) joining the highs since 29 June 2015 @9pm now at 2080 (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region which still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 1 hour chart).

The intermediate term support is at 2068 which also coincides closely with the short-term trendline support joining the lows since 30 June 2015 @3am (see 1 hour chart)

Key levels

Resistance: 2080 & 2097/2101

Support: 2068 & 2045/2040

Conclusion

Current technical elements are mixed thus we do not have a clear directional bias right now. Turn neutral between 2080 and 2068. Only a break below 2068 is likely to trigger a decline towards the 2045/2040 significant support.

On the other hand, a clearance above may see the continuation of the short-term rebound to target the 2097/2101 resistance (gap, trendline & 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 22 June 2015 high @11pm to 30 June 2015 low @3am.

