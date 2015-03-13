sp 500 daily outlook for friday 13 mar risk of a push down below 2068 316822015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage a rally above the 2033/2030 support and hit our expected target at 2067. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Key elements
Pivot (key resistance): 2068
Support: 2051
Next resistance: 2089/2094
As long as the 2068 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential push down to target the 2051 support before another round of counter-trend rally occurs.
However, a clearance above 2068 is likely to see a further “squeeze up” towards 2089/2094.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.