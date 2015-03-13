(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has managed to stage a rally above the 2033/2030 support and hit our expected target at 2067. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 2067/68 resistance is also the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 12 March 2015 low (see 1 hour chart).

The 4 hour Stochastic has reached its “extreme” overbought level (see 4 hour chart)

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region (see 1 hour chart)

The next resistance stands at 2089/2094 which also corresponds closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 12 March 2015 low and trendline resistance joining the highs of 03 March 2015 and 06 March 2015 (see 4 & 1 hour charts).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2068

Support: 2051

Next resistance: 2089/2094

Conclusion

As long as the 2068 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index may see a potential push down to target the 2051 support before another round of counter-trend rally occurs.

However, a clearance above 2068 is likely to see a further “squeeze up” towards 2089/2094.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.