What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has continued to push higher as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The upper and lower boundaries of the ascending channel (in orange) stands at 2128 and 2078 respectively.

The 2068 support also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to 12 February 2015 high.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its “extreme” overbought region which suggests that the risk of a pull-back is round the corner.

Key levels

Intermediate support: 2078

Pivot (key support): 2068

Resistance: 2100 & 2128

Next support: 2044

Conclusion

The short-term bullish trend remains intact. But do expect a potential pull-back towards the intermediate support at 2078 first with a maximum limit set at the 2068 daily pivotal support (tightened up from yesterday 2059) before a potential push up towards 2100/2128 (“Expanding Wedge” upper limit).

On the other hand, a break below 2068 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 2044.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.