What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has inched higher and challenged the 2102 daily pivotal resistance. However, it did not have a clear close above 2102.

Key elements

Price action has continued to hold above the 2094 pull-back support (as indicated by the yellow shaded boxes) (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support and 50% level (see daily chart).

The upper limit of an “Expanding Wedge” configuration in place since late December 2014 stands at 2128 (see daily chart).

Yesterday’s price action has just exited from a former short-term descending channel (in dotted red) (see 1 hour chart).

The first short-term resistance stands at 2103 (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2094

Resistance: 2103, 2117 & 2122/2128

Next support: 2085

Conclusion

Current technical elements do not advocate for a direct decline scenario at the moment. A break above the 2103 resistance is likely to trigger a potential push up to target 2117 with a maximum limit set at 2122/2128 (upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge”).

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2094 daily pivotal support may see a slide towards the next support at 2085.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.