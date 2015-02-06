What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has rallied and almost hit the 2067 resistance as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the intermediate range top at 2067 but without any clear signs of exhaustion yet.

The 2050 support also corresponds closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 02 February 2015 low to its current high.

The 2073 level is a 61.8 Fibonacci projection from 02 February 2015 low to 05 February 2015 low (typical 5 th wave projection based on the Elliot Wave Principle).

wave projection based on the Elliot Wave Principle). The hourly RSI is coming close to the upper boundary of its ascending channel which suggests limited upside potential.

Key levels

Resistance: 2067/2073 & 2100/2126

Support: 2050 & 2025

Conclusion

The Index is now right below a short-term significant resistance at 2067/2073 but without any clear bearish elements. Turn neutral for now and only a break below the 2050 support is likely to trigger a slide towards 2025 next.

On the other hand, a break above 2073 may trigger a further upside movement towards 2100/2126 (upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge”).

