What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has challenged and broke below the lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” pattern at 2100.

The initial “push up” scenario has been invalidated. Please click on this link to recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken below the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” now turns pull-back resistance at 2104

The next resistance at 2112 also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 03 June 2015 high to 05 June 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to the extreme oversold level which highlights the risk of a short-term push up.

The next support at 2083 corresponds with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 19 May 2015 high to 03 June 2015 high.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2104

Pivot (key resistance): 2112

Support: 2082 & 2071

Next resistance: 2120 & 2135

Conclusion

Any risk of a short-term push up should be capped by the intermediate resistance at 2104 with a maximum limit set at the 2112 daily pivotal resistance before another potential downleg to target the next support at 2083 and even 2071.

However, a break above 2112 is likely to invalidated the bearish breakout and see a retest on the 2120 “stubborn resistance”. Only a clearance above 2120 may trigger a further push up towards 2135.

