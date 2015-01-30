What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has managed to drift down and almost hit the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration before reversing up sharply. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken above a former short-term pull-back resistance now turns support at 2006.

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2006

Resistance: 2051 & 2067/2070

Next support: 1980/1975

Conclusion

As long as the daily pivotal support at 2006 holds, the Index is likely to stage a further push up towards 2051 with a maximum limit set at 2067/2070.

On the other hand, a break below 2006 may see another slide to retest the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration at 1980/1975.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.