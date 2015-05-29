(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted towards the intermediate support zone of 2116/2110 before staging the expected rebound. It almost tested the short-term trendline resistance at 2127 (printed a high of 2125).

Key elements

The Index is now testing the short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 is at 2127.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region.

The lower (support) and upper (resistance) boundaries of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration stands at 2100 and 2150 respectively.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2113

Resistance: 2127 & 2150

Next support: 2100

Conclusion

A break above 2127 is likely to trigger a further potential upside movement to target the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” at 2150.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 2113 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” at 2100.

