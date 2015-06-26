sp 500 daily outlook for fri 26 june potential short term rebound above 2097 support 756872015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected rebound towards the 2117/2120 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected rebound towards the 2117/2120 […]
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected rebound towards the 2117/2120 resistance before a downside movement occurred towards the expected target at 2101.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Pivot (key support): 2097
Resistance: 2116 & 2120
Next support: 2071
Short-term technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to shape a corrective (short-term) rebound after the recent decline seen from the 22 June 2015 high. As long as the 2097 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push up to target the 2116 resistance and even 2120 next.
On the other hand, a break below 2097 is likely to invalidate the short-term rebound scenario to see the continuation of the medium term bearish movement to target 2071 next.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.