What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged the expected rebound towards the 2117/2120 resistance before a downside movement occurred towards the expected target at 2101.

Key elements

The Index is now just above the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 (in pink) now at 2097 (see daily chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index has traced out a five wave downside movement from 22 June 2015 high (labelled as i*, ii*,iii*,iv* & v*) with the extended 5 th wave target at 2097 derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 22 June 2015 high to 25 June 2015 high (see 1 hour chart).

wave target at 2097 derived from the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 22 June 2015 high to 25 June 2015 high (see 1 hour chart). The 2097 pull-back support confluences with the 5 th wave target (as per mentioned above) which suggests that a potential corrective (short-term) rebound is round the corner for the Index.

wave target (as per mentioned above) which suggests that a potential corrective (short-term) rebound is round the corner for the Index. The hourly RSI oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see 1 hour chart).

The short-term trendline resistance (in red) joining the highs since 22 June 2015 is now at 2116 which confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline from 22 June 2015 high to the current 26 June 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2097

Resistance: 2116 & 2120

Next support: 2071

Conclusion

Short-term technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to shape a corrective (short-term) rebound after the recent decline seen from the 22 June 2015 high. As long as the 2097 daily pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential push up to target the 2116 resistance and even 2120 next.

On the other hand, a break below 2097 is likely to invalidate the short-term rebound scenario to see the continuation of the medium term bearish movement to target 2071 next.

