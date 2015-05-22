(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher and broke above the 2128 upside trigger level as expected.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken above a former short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 now turns pull-back support (in dotted green) at 2128

The next significant resistance will be at 2150 which is the upper boundary of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration and multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (please click on this link for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook).

The hourly RSI oscillator remains bullish above its support.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2128

Resistance: 2150

Next support: 2120 & 2090

Conclusion

We have tightened the daily pivotal support to 2128 for a continuation of the upside movement since 21 May 2015 low to target the significant resistance at 2150 (top of the bearish “Ascending Wedge”).

On the other hand, a break below 2128 may see a dip to retest the 2120 support. Only a break below 2120 is likely to damage the bullish tone for a deeper slide towards the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2090.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.