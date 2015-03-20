sp 500 daily outlook for fri 20 mar 21042106 remains the resistance to watch 349162015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower below the 2104/2106 daily pivotal resistance as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 2095
Pivot (key resistance): 2104/2106
Support: 2080
Next resistance: 2140
2104/2106 remains the daily pivotal resistance to watch for a potential decline towards the 2080 support (also close to the orange trendline support).
On the other hand, a break above 2104/2106 may see the continuation of the upside movement to target the lower limit of the long-term resistance zone at 2140.
