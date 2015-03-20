(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has drifted lower below the 2104/2106 daily pivotal resistance as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The 2104 resistance also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 26 February 2015 high to 13 March 2015 low resistance

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region.

Key levels

Intermediate resistance: 2095

Pivot (key resistance): 2104/2106

Support: 2080

Next resistance: 2140

Conclusion

2104/2106 remains the daily pivotal resistance to watch for a potential decline towards the 2080 support (also close to the orange trendline support).

On the other hand, a break above 2104/2106 may see the continuation of the upside movement to target the lower limit of the long-term resistance zone at 2140.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.