(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken above the 2115 pivotal resistance and rallied towards the alternate target at 2128.

Please click on this link for a recap our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has broken above the trendline resistance joining the highs since 19 May 2015 and the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout (see daily chart).

The Index is now testing the 2120/2128 range top in place since late February 2015 (see daily chart).

The 2128 resistance also confluences closely with a Fibonacci cluster (76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low + 1.236 Fibonacci projection from09 June 2015 low to 15 June 2015 low) (see 1 hour chart).

The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2128

Support: 2113 & 2105

Next resistance: 2140

Conclusion

The Index remains below the 2128 range top resistance and technical elements (mentioned above) are advocating for a potential bearish reversal scenario. However, it needs to break below the 2113 intermediate support to gain impetus for a further push down towards the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance at 2105 in the first instance.

On the other hand, a clearance above 2128 is likely to see a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 2140.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.