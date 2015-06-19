sp 500 daily outlook for fri 18 june watch the 21202128 range top 726462015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has broken above the 2115 pivotal resistance and rallied towards the alternate target at 2128.
Pivot (key resistance): 2128
Support: 2113 & 2105
Next resistance: 2140
The Index remains below the 2128 range top resistance and technical elements (mentioned above) are advocating for a potential bearish reversal scenario. However, it needs to break below the 2113 intermediate support to gain impetus for a further push down towards the pull-back support of the former trendline resistance at 2105 in the first instance.
On the other hand, a clearance above 2128 is likely to see a further squeeze up to target the next resistance at 2140.
