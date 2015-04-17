(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed up and retested the short-term range top at 2110 before staging a retreat.

Key elements

The 2110 short-term range-top resistance (in pink) is the trigger for further upside potential.

The next resistance at 2124 is derived by a Fibonacci projection cluster and the upper boundary of a short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 09 April 2015 low

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel (in dark blue) stands at 2096.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now at its “extreme” oversold level.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2096

Resistance: 2110 & 2124

Next support: 2070

Conclusion

The Index needs to break above 2110 (short-term rang-top) in order to trigger a potential upside movement to target 2124 next.

However, failure to hold above the 2096 daily pivotal support is likely to damage the short-term bullish trend in place since 09 April 2015 low for a slide to test the next support at 2070.

