SP 500 Daily Outlook for Fri 15 May: Potential Push Up Towards Ascending Wedge Top
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has staged a push up and met the expected first target at 2121.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.
Intermediate support: 2120
Pivot (key support): 2108
Resistance: 2140/2150
Next support: 2085
Technical elements remain bullish and we have tightened the daily pivotal support for a potential push up towards the significant resistance zone of 2140/2150.
On the other hand, a break below 2108 is likely to damage the bullish tone for a slide to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2085 (weekly pivotal support).
