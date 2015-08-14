(Click to enlarge chart)

Key elements

Yesterday’s expected pull-back has stalled at 2078 short-term support with corresponds closely with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 12 August 2015 low@10pm to the 13 August 2015 high@2pm

The Index is still evolving within the short-term descending wedge range configuration (in dark brown) with upper and lower boundaries at 2104 and 2059 respectively.

The next resistance to watch will be at 2133, the range top joining the highs of 31 July 2015 @9pm and 05 August 2015 @10pm.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is hovering close to its oversold region

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2078

Resistance: 2104 & 2113

Next support: 2059

Conclusion

The short-term key support to watch will be at 2078 and the US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) needs to break above the upper boundary of the short-term descending wedge range at 2104 to gain impetus for a further potential upside movement to target 2113 in the first instance.

However, failure to hold above the 2078 support may see another round of churning to retest the lower boundary of the range at 2059.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.