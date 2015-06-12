sp 500 daily outlook for fri 12 june bearish signals below 2110 resistance 695162015
The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but failed to have a daily close above the 2110 daily pivotal resistance.
Pivot (key resistance): 2110
Support: 2088 & 2071/2067
Next resistance: 2120 (weekly pivot)
As long as the 2110 daily pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down to test the 2088 support.
On the other hand, a break above 2110 may negate the expected bearish tone for a squeeze up to test the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance.