(Click to enlarge charts) What happened yesterday The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but failed to have a […]


June 12, 2015
S&P500 (daily)_12 June 2015

S&P500 (1 hour)_12 June 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has pushed higher but failed to have a daily close above the 2110 daily pivotal resistance.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has tested the pull-back resistance of the “Ascending Wedge” bearish breakout at 2105 and formed a daily bearish “Shooting Star” candlestick pattern right below it.
  • The 2105 resistance also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 19 May 2015 high to 09 June 2015 low at 2110.
  • The hourly RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal .

Key levels

Pivot (key resistance): 2110

Support: 2088 & 2071/2067

Next resistance: 2120 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 2110 daily pivotal resistance  is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a push down to test the 2088 support.

On the other hand, a break above 2110 may negate the expected bearish tone for a squeeze up to test the 2120 weekly pivotal resistance.

