What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has held above the 2044 daily pivotal support and pushed higher during this morning, 10 July 2015 Asian trading session.

Key elements

The short-term significant resistance stands at 2085 which is the short-term sideways range top in place since 01 July 2015 high @5pm and trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 June 2015 @10pm

The next resistance will be at 2097/2101 which confluences with the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 09 July 2015 low @2am to 10 July 2015 low @4am and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2015 high to 05 July 2015 low.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2058

Resistance: 2085 & 2097/2101

Next support: 2044 & 2040/2038 (weekly pivot)

Conclusion

The Index is now coming close to its short-term range top resistance at 2085 and short-term technical elements highlights the risk of a pull-back at the 2085 level. A break above 2085 is likely to trigger a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 2097/2101.

However, a failure to hold above the 2058 daily pivotal resistance is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide back towards the short-term range bottom support at 2044.

