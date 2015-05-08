(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened yesterday

The US SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) had a choppy session as it whipsawed at the lower boundary (support) of the bearish impending “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2080 before closing above it.

Key elements

Yesterday’s price action has managed to close above the lower boundary (support) of the bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration at 2080 in place since December 2014 (see daily chart).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal which highlights the risk of a pull-back in price action below the 2098 intermediate resistance (see 1 hour chart).

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2080

Resistance: 2098 & 2118

Next support: 2068 & 2040

Conclusion

The Index now faces the risk of a pull-back below the 2098 intermediate resistance before another round of potential upside movement occurs to target the next resistance at 2118.

However, failure to hold above the 2080 pivotal support may see a retest on the 2068 level. Only a clear break below 2068 is likely to trigger a deeper slide towards the next support at 2040.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.