What happened yesterday

The S&P 500 has challenged the daily pivotal support at 2009 but it has managed to stage a recovery towards the mid-session. Please click on this link to review yesterday’s outlook.

Key elements

The Index has evolved into an impending bullish “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration in place since the low of 16 January 2015. The neckline resistance of this configuration stands at 2031.

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its 50% level.

The 2057 level is the 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 16 January 2015 low to 21 January 2015 low.

Key levels

Pivot (key support): 2009/2003

Resistance: 2031 & 2053/2057

Next support: 1996

Conclusion

As long as the 2009/2003 daily pivotal support holds and a break above 2031, the S&P 500 may trigger a bullish breakout from the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” configuration for a further upside movement towards 2053/2057.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 2009/2003, the Index is likely to stage a decline towards the next support at 1996.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.