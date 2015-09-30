(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued the push higher as expected and almost hit our first target at 1912 in today’s Asian session (printed a current high of 1903 @2.20pm)

Please click on the link for a recap on our previous daily outlook.

Key elements

The Index has continued to shape the on-going expected “relied rebound”. In conjunction, the hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator remains above the 50% neutrality level and still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level. This observation suggests that short-term upside momentum remains intact.

After the 1912/1920 resistance, the next significant resistance to watch will be at 1940 which also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 18 September 2015 high @2am to the 29 September 2015 low at 1871.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 1892

Resistance: 1912/1920 & 1940

Next support: 1871

Conclusion

We have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 1892 to maintain the bullish bias for a further potential rebound to test 1912/1920 before targeting the next resistance at 1940.

However, failure to hold above the 1892 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 29 September 2015 low of 1871.

