The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has continued the push higher as expected and almost hit our first target at 1912 in today’s Asian session (printed a current high of 1903 @2.20pm)
Pivot (key support): 1892
Resistance: 1912/1920 & 1940
Next support: 1871
We have tightened the daily (short-term) pivotal support to 1892 to maintain the bullish bias for a further potential rebound to test 1912/1920 before targeting the next resistance at 1940.
However, failure to hold above the 1892 pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to retest the 29 September 2015 low of 1871.
