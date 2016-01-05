sp 500 daily outlook 05 jan 2015 minor pull back towards 2010 support before potential upleg 1791692

(Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and managed to shape the expected rebound […]


Financial Analyst
January 5, 2016 4:27 PM
Financial Analyst

S&P500 (daily)_05 Jan 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_05 Jan 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500) has tested and managed to shape the expected rebound right at the key 1994 medium-term support (please click on this link to review the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical strategy published yesterday).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principle, the Index is likely to have completed the 3rd wave, c/ of a potential five waves “Triangle” range configuration in place since 03 November 2015 at yesterday low of 1989. Current price is now undergoing the 4th wave, d/ which is a potential upside movement price action to retest the upper limit of range configuration (as depicted in dotted purple on the daily chart).
  • The hourly (short-term) RSI oscillator has exited from its oversold region and remains above its support. In addition, it still has room for further upside before testing the trendline resistance.
  • The intermediate resistance to watch is at 2046 which is defined by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the downmove from 30 December 2015 to yesterday’s low of 1989.

 Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 2010

Pivot (key support): 1994 (medium-term)

Resistance: 2046

Next support: 1960

Conclusion

The Index may see minor pull-back first to test the 2010 intermediate support before another potential upleg materialises to target the 2046 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below the key 1994 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the recovery scenario to see a further plunge towards the next support at 1960.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Economic Calendar

