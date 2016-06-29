sp 500 coming close to 205763 risk of a pull backconsolidation 1819332016

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016 (Click to enlarge chart) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 29, 2016 4:35 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

S&P500 (1 hour)_29 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to march upwards as expected towards the first upside target/resistance of 2057/63 (printed a current intraday high of 2046) in line with the rally seen in other risk assets post Brexit.

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

  • Core & Non-Core Personal Consumption Expenditure for May @1230GMT (0.2% m/m for Core estimate)
  • Personal Income for May @1230GMT (0.3% m/m estimate)
  • Pending Home Sales for May @1400GMT (-1.1% m/mestimate)

Key elements

  • The Index is now coming close to a near-term resistance (the potential first upside target set for this week) at 2057/63 which is defined by a confluence of elements.  It is the minor swing high of 24 June 2016 @9pm and close to 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 24 June 2016 high of 2127 to 27 June 2016 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection, U.S. session low (click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday, 27 June).
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the on-going rally from this Monday, 27 June, U.S. session low of 1991 is now coming close to see a completion of a minor upside movement cycle (wave a) with a projected top that confluences with the aforementioned 2057/63  resistance. Therefore, the Index now faces a risk of a minor setback/consolidation (wave b) to occur around the 2057/63 zone before another potential upleg materialises.
  • The 1 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the on-going upside momentum of price action is waning.
  • The near-term supports rest at 2030 (short-term ascending trendline from Monday, 27 June U.S. session low) follow by 2018.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2057/63

Supports: 2030 & 2018

Next resistance: 2084

Conclusion

Coming close to first target/resistance at 2057/63, risk of a pull-back. Thus, now 2057/63 will be the potential short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 2030 is likely to add impetus for a short-term pull-back/consolidation to target the next support at 2018.

However, a clearance above the 2057/63 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the  upside movement towards this week medium-term target/resistance set at 2084.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.