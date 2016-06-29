Daily Outlook, Wed 29 June 2016

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) has continued to march upwards as expected towards the first upside target/resistance of 2057/63 (printed a current intraday high of 2046) in line with the rally seen in other risk assets post Brexit.

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Today key U.S. economic data releases as follow:

Core & Non-Core Personal Consumption Expenditure for May @1230GMT (0.2% m/m for Core estimate)

Personal Income for May @1230GMT (0.3% m/m estimate)

Pending Home Sales for May @1400GMT (-1.1% m/mestimate)

Key elements

The Index is now coming close to a near-term resistance (the potential first upside target set for this week) at 2057/63 which is defined by a confluence of elements. It is the minor swing high of 24 June 2016 @9pm and close to 50% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 24 June 2016 high of 2127 to 27 June 2016 and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection, U.S. session low (click here to recap our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday, 27 June).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the on-going rally from this Monday, 27 June, U.S. session low of 1991 is now coming close to see a completion of a minor upside movement cycle (wave a) with a projected top that confluences with the aforementioned 2057/63 resistance. Therefore, the Index now faces a risk of a minor setback/consolidation (wave b) to occur around the 2057/63 zone before another potential upleg materialises.

The 1 hour (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought region which suggests that the on-going upside momentum of price action is waning.

The near-term supports rest at 2030 (short-term ascending trendline from Monday, 27 June U.S. session low) follow by 2018.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key resistance): 2057/63

Supports: 2030 & 2018

Next resistance: 2084

Conclusion

Coming close to first target/resistance at 2057/63, risk of a pull-back. Thus, now 2057/63 will be the potential short-term pivotal resistance and a break below 2030 is likely to add impetus for a short-term pull-back/consolidation to target the next support at 2018.

However, a clearance above the 2057/63 short-term pivotal resistance is likely to see the continuation of the upside movement towards this week medium-term target/resistance set at 2084.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.