Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 30 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures)


Financial Analyst
March 30, 2017 5:51 PM
Financial Analyst

Short-term Technical Outlook (Thurs, 30 Mar 2017)

S&P500 (daily)_30 Mar 2017

S&P500 (1 hour)_30 Mar 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The U.S. S&P 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had plummeted lower at the start of the week to print a low of 2321 on Monday, 27 March 2017 (just 0.25% away from the first medium-term downside target of 2315).

Thereafter, the Index has staged a cumulative 1.6% rebound in past three days as market participants cast aside the recent inability of the U.S. Congress (House) to pass a new health care plan to repeal Obamacare and turn to focus on “hopes” that tax reform (the next major agenda on Trumponomics) will be passed with lesser disagreement and rebellion among Republicans.

Interestingly, the recent up move of the Index has brought it to the 2360/65 intermediate resistance area and below the predefined 2373/76 medium-term pivotal resistance zone set for this week. Click here for a recap on our weekly technical outlook published on Sunday.

Let’s us now review the current key elements.

Key technical elements

  • The current up move is now coming close to a pull-back resistance of the former ascending channel support from 04 November 2016 low at 2376 which also confluences closely with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from its current all-time high area of 2400 to this week current low of 2321 and the minor descending trendline resistance from 01 March 2017 current all-time high (see daily & hourly  charts).
  • The shorter-term hourly RSI oscillator has just broken below a corresponding ascending trendline in relation with the price action of the index from 27 March 2017 low. In addition, prior to the bearish breakdown, the RSI has also flashed a bearish divergence signal at its overbought zone. These observations suggest that the recent upside momentum has started to abate and the Index is at risk of a bearish reversal at this juncture.
  • The intermediate support to watch rests at 2352, yesterday’s minor swing low.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 2360/65

Pivot (key resistance): 2373/76 (medium-term)

Supports: 2352, 2337 & 2315

Next resistance: 2400 (all-time high area)

Conclusion

The Index has now reached an inflection zone where it may start to see the start of another downleg. As long as the 2373/76 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below 2352 is likely to trigger another potential decline to retest 2337 before targeting the next support at 2315.

However, a break above 2376 may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario to open up scope for the continuation of the bullish up  move to retest the current all-time high area of 2400 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.