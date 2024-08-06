S&P 500 analysis: The VIX posted its strongest spike in history

Market reactions over the past 24 hours have been well covered. But the VIX is worthy of a closer look, given it just posted its strongest single-day rally on record.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 4:23 AM
Close-up of stock market board
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The volatility index (VIX) represents implied volatility of the S&P 500 over the next 30 days. So the fact that it rallied to its highest level since the pandemic on Monday surely would have caught many by surprise. Traders the world over use it to help manage the risk of their portfolios, and if it rises too high and too fast, they tend to liquidate positions to reduce their market exposure. With the Nikkei plunging over 12% during Asian trade, it sparked a wide selloff of global assets which seemed to pushed the VIX up further as part of a highly bearish and contagious reaction.

20240806vix

 

Most notably, the VIX cash market rose 181 points on Monday, its largest single-day spike on record. Yes, it even surpassed the 173.5-point spike in October 2008 at the depths of the GFC. VVIX, which is implied volatility of the VIX, rallied 40.7 points to a daily high of 192.49 – its most volatile level since the pandemic.

 

The question now is whether volatility will continue to rise from here, or it will be just another blip and we revert to risk on. I suspect it will be somewhere between these two extremes.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

 

The VIX futures curve remains in backwardation

Backwardation means volatility is expected to be higher over the immediate term and gradually decrease into the future. Usually the curve is in contango, where volatility is expected to increase in the future relative to today.

 

The decent ISM services report softens the blow of the weak ISM manufacturing and NDP reports, and Fed ‘s Daly said on Monday that the labour market indicators he looks aren’t flashing red. That should dispel expectations of an emergency Fed cut – which markets were trying to price in for next week with a 60% probability. But that doesn’t mean traders will be quick to jump back into the market either. So we could be in for some choppy trade and volatility could remain elevated over the near term.

20240806vixTermStructure

 

 

VIX futures positioning – COT report

It is no surprise to see large speculators were net-short VIX futures, as they spend a majority of their time being bearish on the market. That makes sense most of the time, as volatility tends to be lower most of the time. But as we have been reminded of this week, when volatility explodes it takes no prisoners. And that means the majority of traders were on the wrong side of the move when the VIX surged higher yesterday.

20240806cotVix

 

However, some asset managers seemed to know something was up, as they had been trimming their gross-short exposure to VIX futures for the past four weeks. I suspect we’ll see a significant reduction of short exposure by next week's report, which could even see asset managers flip to net-long exposure. But note the drop in ‘asset manager’ volume in recent weeks, which also means this set of traders are not bullish on volatility, but less bearish.

 

 

S&P 500 technical analysis:

The market has found some stability after its aggressive selloff found support around the October-low VWAP (volume-weighted average price). Yet the heavy daily trading volumes show initiative trading activity near the lows. And that means prices either need to drop soon to justify the bearish exposure of these late comers, or prices could rise further as bears close out their shorts and fuel a counter-trend move.

 

The 1-hour chart shows prices are drifting higher with thin volumes during the Asian session, and shows the potential to retest the HVN (high-volume node) at 5358.50. But to expect a sustained rally, we really need to see bullish volumes increase. And until then, the bias is to fade into strength in anticipation of its next leg lower. Bears could seek to fade into resistance around 5358 or the weekly pivot point around 5440.

20240806sp500

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices US 500 SPX 500 Breaking News Volatility Web Trader APAC session

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Seeds for risk rout reversal were sown hours before it started
Today 01:33 AM
ISM services stifle stock rout, AUD/USD reverses ahead of RBA
Yesterday 11:06 PM
Gold Forecast: A Breakout Deterred or Merely Deferred for XAU/USD?
Yesterday 06:54 PM
EUR/USD forecast boosted by US dollar weakness
Yesterday 06:00 PM
USDJPY Forecast: The Yen's Drop Approaches Dec 2023 Low
Yesterday 10:58 AM
US dollar forecast: Unwind of carry trades
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
ISM services stifle stock rout, AUD/USD reverses ahead of RBA
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:06 PM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    EUR/USD forecast boosted by US dollar weakness
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 06:00 PM
      Forex trading
      US dollar forecast: Unwind of carry trades
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 10:00 AM
        Downward trend
        USD/JPY, AUD/USD dive with index futures as volatility erupts
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 07:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.