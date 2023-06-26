S&P 500 analysis: Carnival rally sets high bar ahead of earnings

US futures

Dow Jones Industrial Average is flat

is flat S&P 500 is down 0.1%

is down 0.1% Nasdaq 100 is down 0.2%

Most discussed Reddit stocks

Below is a list of the top 10 most mentioned US stocks on the WallStreetBets thread on Reddit over the last 24 hours on June 23, 2023, according to data from Quiver Quantitative. Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and other instruments have been excluded:

Carnival Tesla C3.ai NVIDIA AMD AMC Entertainment Visa Virgin Galactic Eni Apple

Most active US stocks before the bell

Below are the most active stocks with a valuation of at least $500 million before the bell, based on trading data taken from Bloomberg:

Lucid Group Virgin Galactic Nikola Tesla Carnival Marathon Digital PacWest Bancorp Palantir MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Frontline

US premarket winners and losers

Here are the stocks worth at least $500 million experiencing the sharpest movements in premarket trade, according to data from Bloomberg:

Winners Losers MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 62.1% Mercury Systems -11.1% Biomea Fusion 16.1% SunCar Technology Group -3.6% Lucid Group 10.6% Playa Hotels & Resorts -3.2% Applied Digital 10.0% EVERTEC -3.1% Day One Biopharmaceuticals 8.6% Cassava Sciences -2.9% PacWest Bancorp 7.6% World Kinect Group -2.8% Virgin Galactic 6.2% Summit Therapeutics -2.8% Intuitive Machines 5.1% Marathon Digital -2.8% Everi Holdings 5.0% Credo Technology Group -2.6% 89bio 4.7% Brookdale Senior Living -2.6%

Top US stocks to watch

Carnival is up 1.5% ahead of quarterly results out today. The bar is high ahead of the results. The rally we have seen this year may have been driven by tech stocks, but Carnival has been the fourth best performer in the S&P 500 this year and the two other big cruise line operators – Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean Cruises – have also booked strong gains. While some forms of travel have returned to pre-pandemic levels, the cruise industry is still in recovery mode. Carnival has been recovering faster than expected this year and sales are pretty much back to 2019-levels and likely to surpass them considering bookings have hit all-time highs, bringing in record deposits and helping it to start generating cash again to remove the risks attached to cash burn. Earnings are taking longer to recover but Carnival is on the right path. Adjusted Ebitda, a key metric, is expected to turn to a $659.4 million profit from a hefty $928 million loss the year before – marking the second consecutive quarter of positive earnings. However, Carnival is still in the red at the bottom-line with analysts anticipating a net loss of $435.4 million, although that would still represent significant progress compared to the $1.8 billion loss seen the year before. Carnival has said it plans to operate at 100% occupancy and is expecting a bumper summer. The outlook for the third quarter will be influential and markets are expecting a big jump considering they are looking for adjusted Ebitda of $2.09 billion!

Tesla is down 2.2% at $251.04 after another broker warned the rally has sent the stock up too high, too quickly after rising 2.5-fold since the start of the year. Goldman Sachs downgraded the electric vehicle maker to Neutral. ‘The stock now better reflects our positive long-term view of the company’s growth potential and competitive positioning,’ the broker said. ‘We are also cognizant of the difficult pricing environment for new vehicles.’ That follows on from similar downgrades from both Barclays and Morgan Stanley last week, while analysts at DZ Bank told investors to cash-in and sell.

Lucid Group is up 10.6% after signing a strategic deal with UK luxury carmaker Aston Martin. Aston Martin will access Lucid’s technology such as its powertrain and batteries. Aston Martin is issuing 28.4 million shares to Lucid worth around £79 million, making it a 3.2% shareholder, and will also make cash payments to the US firm worth £182 million. Aston Martin has also agreed to buy at least £177 million worth of Lucid’s powertrain components.

Alphabet is down 1.4% at $120.58 after being downgraded to Neutral by UBS this morning, citing near-term monetisation risks. There is a medium-term risk that AI could threaten its ad business and, while concerns about competition and costs is receding it is ‘not out of the woods’. It said it sees a better risk-reward profile at rival Big Tech players Meta and Amazon, which are up 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Apple is trading marginally lower this morning. CEO Tim Cook was among executives that met with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday during his visit to the US, leading him to tell CNBC that India represents a ‘huge opportunity’. That comes after Apple opened its first retail stores in the country earlier this year with plans to build more going forward as it tries to tap-into its growing middle class.

NVIDIA is down 0.1%. The AI-induced rally, which sent the stock to fresh all-time highs last week, has stalled. Still, the year-to-date rise of around 200% has attracted more ESG funds, according to Bloomberg, which said over 1,400 ESG funds now directly hold NVIDIA with at least another 500 indirectly exposed, making it more popular than more traditionally-favoured ESG stocks like Vestas Wind Systems and Tesla.

IBM is down 0.5% after announcing will buy cloud software provider Apptio for $4.6 billion as it looks to expand its automation activities. The cash deal should close before the end of 2023 and will see Apptio bought from its private equity owner Vista Equity Partners. Apptio sells online services, such as software that helps with budgets and forecasting, to the multiple Fortune 100 companies.

C3.ai is down 0.9% at $33.10 after Piper Sandler reiterated its Neutral rating and maintained its $29 price target. That follows on from Deutsche Bank telling investors to sell the stock following its investor day last week. The German bank said the event ‘left a lot to be desired’ with little insight into finances or updates on operations. ‘While we appreciate the vast opportunity presented by AI, the event did nothing to ease our skepticism on the true differentiation of the company’s platform, its traction with customers or its ability to hit its constantly evolving financial targets,’ Deutsche Bank said. ‘Until we get more comfort in some of the leading indicators, magnitude of new deals and signs of sustained new business traction we maintain our Sell rating.’

Virgin Galactic is up 5.3%. The stock has rallied as it prepares to launch its first commercial flight this week but has become more volatile since the company capitalised on the recent rally by announcing it would raise up to $400 million in equity. The flight should occur during the window of June 27 to June 30, with a second flight pencilled-in for August.

US banks including JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and a slew of regional lenders are on the radar this week as the Federal Reserve prepares to carry out its latest stress tests. The results will be released on Wednesday and the annual review is critical as it can determine how much cash they will have to return to shareholders. It comes in the wake of the banking crisis in March, which is set to lead to tighter capital requirements being introduced.

Meanwhile, regional lender PacWest Bancorp is up 7.6% after agreeing to sell $3.5 billion of asset-backed loans to Ares Management as it offloads assets to help improve liquidity and shore up its financial health after being hard hit by the crisis that erupted back in March.

Moderna is up 2.5% at $121.42 after being upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, which said its pipeline beyond its Covid-19 vaccine is underappreciated. It lowered its target price to $191 from $221.

Eni is up 0.7%. The Italian oil giant announced last week that it is teaming up with Var Energi to buy Neptune Energy Group for $4.9 billion to significantly expand its gas production. Eni will be taking on all of Neptune’s assets apart from those in Germany and Norway. The deal gives Neptune an enterprise value of around $2.6 billion while the Norwegian unit is valued at $2.3 billion. The German assets are to be carved out before the takeover, while the Norwegian operations will be bought by Var Energi, which Eni controls with a 63% stake. CEO Claudio Descalzi said the deal should increase its gas output by some 4 billion cubic metres.

Cinema chain AMC Entertainment is up 1.5% at $4.07 while its APE preferred shares are up 1.7% at $1.84. The spread between the two narrowed last week after a review that was challenging AMC’s plans to convert its APE stock into ordinary shares said the court should deny objections and allow AMC to move forward with its plan. A two-day hearing is happening this week, starting on Thursday, regarding the conversion plan, after which the court will make its final decision on the matter.

How to trade US stocks

You can trade US stocks and indices with City Index in just four easy steps:

Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer. Search for the stock or instrument you want in our award-winning platform Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels Place the trade

Or you can practice trading risk-free by signing up for our Demo Trading Account.