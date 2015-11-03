Shares on the Singapore exchange fell further at the open of the week, led by declines in the major banks and marine engineering stocks, and in line with regional weakness in equities following soft manufacturing data released out of China.

China's manufacturing activity slowed in October for the third successive month, igniting concerns about its economy, a crucial mover of global growth.

Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index closed below the significant 3,000 level for the second successive session, and has now lost ground over the last five consecutive trading days.

Indices and Sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 23.94 points or 0.8 per cent lower at 2,974.41, taking the year-to-date performance to -11.61 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 1.12 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.75 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1305.3 million shares valued at SG$885.3 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 283/129.

Only one sector – technology (+0.53 per cent) – ended in the green. The losing sectors included oil and gas (-1.85 per cent), consumer goods (-1.41 per cent), industrials (-1.3 per cent), Catalist Index (-1.27 per cent), basic materials (-1.26 per cent), China (-1.06 per cent) and real estate investment trusts (-1.06 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Post Limited (SGX:S08) was down 0.26 per cent to SG$1.89. For its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, the company reported earnings of SG$37.54 million, down 4.8 per cent from the earnings of SG$39.43 million in the prior year quarter. However, revenue jumped 19.4 per cent to SG$263.17 million. SingPost is a provider of mail, logistics and e-commerce solutions.

Singapore’s biggest bank DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) lost 0.12 per cent to close at SG$17.25. For the third quarter ended September, the bank reported a net profit of SG$1.07 billion, up 6 per cent from the same period a year earlier. The result surpassed analysts’ expectations of SG$994 million in a Reuters survey.

Penguin International Limited (SGX:P13) was down 1.3 per cent to SG$0.148. During the third quarter ended September 30, the marine and offshore services provider reported a profit of about SG$12 million, up 50 per cent from the prior year period, the Straits Times said. However, revenue declined 7.2 per cent to SG$48.3 million, on the back of a slowdown in shipbuilding activity.

Chemical Industries (Far East) Limited (SGX:C05) said net profit during the half-year ended September 30 surged 208 per cent to SG$6.5 million compared to the prior year period. Revenue during the period was SG$46.4 million, up from SG$45.8 million.

Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:T8JU) surged nearly 19 per cent to SG$1.10 after it announced the proposed divestment of all its residential properties in Japan to global private-equity firm Lone Star Funds for 44.66 billion yen (SG$517.3 million), the Business Times said.

Wireless and broadband communications technology products company Addvalue Technologies Limited (SGX:A31) slumped nearly 19 per cent to SG$0.056 on volume of 35 million shares.

Asia Pacific Strategic Investments Ltd (SGX:5RA) lost 14.3 per cent to SG$0.006 on a volume of 23 million shares.

Economic news

The third tranche of Singapore Savings Bonds will be issued on December 1, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said. According to Channel News Asia, the bonds will carry an average interest rate of 2.44 per cent per annum if they are held for their full 10 years tenure. The bonds opened for subscription on Monday (November 2) evening.

Quarterly earnings reports from Singapore’s big banks are bringing to the fore problems relating to slowing demand for loans and risky asset quality – all flowing from the slowdown in the economy as well as the slump in the commodity markets. According to the Straits Times, Singapore’s three major banks (OCBC, United Overseas Bank and DBS Group) all reported only single digit loan growth in the September quarter compared to that in the second quarter.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks ended higher across all sectors, particularly in the energy group and the healthcare industry. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.22 points, or 0.94 percent, to 17,828.76, the S&P 500 gained 24.69 points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 73.40 points, or 1.45 percent, to 5,127.15. The Nasdaq 100 closed at its highest level in more than 15 years, Reuters said.