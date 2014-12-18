snbs negative rates panic is not enough 83652014

This morning's Swiss National Bank decision to enter negative interest rates (-0.25% on deposits) one week after deciding against it at last week's quarterly meeting […]


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 18, 2014 6:43 PM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This morning’s Swiss National Bank decision to enter negative interest rates (-0.25% on deposits) one week after deciding against it at last week’s quarterly meeting has been prompted by the collapsing ruble situation, which will inevitably trigger fresh safe haven flows into the franc and further complicate the SNB’s protection of the 1.20 EURCHF rate.

The move will not be enough. More shall be required as the tide of escalating franc-bound flows from Russia accelerates as long as Russian currency controls are not formalized.

The SNB decision reflects its preoccupation with failure to stem deflationary pressures in light of rapidly declining oil prices, destabilizing speculative pressures into the franc and fears that the ECB’s long anticipated sovereign-bond QE next year fails to avert deflation. The SNB is also aware of the political risk from Greek elections in the event that pro-bailout does not attain majority in subsequent polls.

More to come from the SNB

Just as the SNB was forced into a series of interventions in summer 2011 before eventually formalizing the 1.20 peg, more will be needed to maintain the peg and combat a fresh onslaught of risks such as deflation-inducing oil collapse, event risk in Russia, uncertainty in Greece and exported deflation from China.

This story is in progress . . .

Economic Calendar

