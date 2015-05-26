singapores straits times index was up a tad on monday in desultory trading 662092015

April inflation data shows prices in Singapore registered their longest consecutive period of decline since 2009


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 26, 2015 4:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Singapore stocks suffered from investor inertia Monday given that major international share markets were closed for a holiday.

Though the Straits Times Index trudged higher, it did so in a market suffering from negative breadth and shallow volume that failed even to cross the SG$600 million mark.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 10.67 points or 0.31 per cent higher to 3,460.85, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.84 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.12 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.07 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,788 million shares valued at SG$596.6 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 248/195.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were consumer goods (+1.07 per cent), China (+1.03 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.94 per cent) and industrials (+0.74 per cent). The largest losing sectors were telecommunications (-1.27 per cent), basic materials (-1.07 per cent) and Catalist index (-0.93 per cent).

Stocks

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) said net profit during the fourth quarter ended March 31 soared 87.5 per cent to SG$5.39 million, while revenue shot up 80 per cent to SG$111.99 million. Earnings per share during the quarter came to 0.62 cents, up from 0.33 cents in the year ago period, according to Business Times. The company will pay a final dividend of two cents per share and a special dividend of one cent per share.

According to Business Times, retail bonds issued by property developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5), which met with strong retail demand during their subscription phase, closed above par value after Monday’s trading.

Jason Marine Group Limited (SGX:5PF) reported that net profit during the financial year ended March 31 jumped 39.8 per cent to SG$3.8 million, on the back of a higher net exchange gain. However, according to Business Times, gross margins were actually lower, though revenue shot up 12.4 per cent to SG$56.42 million.

Engineering components maker Fischer Tech Ltd. (SGX:F22) said net profit during the financial year ended March 31 grew 12.7 per cent year-on-year to SG$7.48 million, while revenue jumped 17.5 per cent to SG$168.27 million, according to Business Times.

The Business Times reported that Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd (SGX:AFC) jumped 13.5 per cent to SG$0.335 in Monday’s trading, building on the gains it clocked last Friday after a favourable report by the UK research firm Edison.

Economic news, currency and insight

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI) showed that, on a year-on-year basis, overall inflation fell in April to -0.5 per cent from -0.3 per cent in March. Core inflation, which does not include accommodation and private road transport, declined to +0.4 per cent in April compared to +1 per cent in March, according to Business Times. With the release of the April data, prices in Singapore registered their longest consecutive period of decline since 2009. In addition, April had the lowest core inflation reading in five years.

Said Barclays economist Mr Leong, as quoted by Business Times: "Overall, despite the weaker-than-expected print, the dominance of one-off administrative factors behind the fall in core inflation suggests MAS is unlikely to be overly concerned by the print … (We) believe additional changes to the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate) policy band would occur only in the event of a significant darkening in the growth outlook."

According to TODAY, which quoted data released by the Singapore Tourism Board, tourist arrivals fell 7.4 per cent during March to 1.2 million compared to the prior year period. The decline was mainly due to a sharp reduction in the arrivals of Chinese (-21 per cent year on year) and Indonesian (-14.2 per cent) tourists, two of Singapore’s largest tourism markets. The falling number of foreign tourists led to a decline as well in hotel occupancy and average room rates.

Singapore’s Economic Survey will be released Tuesday at 8 AM, and analysts expect that the economy likely expanded more than initially forecast, given that exports and industrial production data came out better than expected.

Infrastructure and transport stocks propelled Chinese share markets to fresh seven-year highs Monday after the Chinese government said it is looking for private financing for 1,043 public projects worth over US$300 billion (SG$403 billion), according to Straits Times. "These PPP projects would be a boon to the infrastructure sector, which also benefits from China's 'One Belt, One Road’ initiative," said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi Investment. 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.