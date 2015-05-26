Singapore stocks suffered from investor inertia Monday given that major international share markets were closed for a holiday.

Though the Straits Times Index trudged higher, it did so in a market suffering from negative breadth and shallow volume that failed even to cross the SG$600 million mark.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 10.67 points or 0.31 per cent higher to 3,460.85, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.84 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.12 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.07 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,788 million shares valued at SG$596.6 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 248/195.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were consumer goods (+1.07 per cent), China (+1.03 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.94 per cent) and industrials (+0.74 per cent). The largest losing sectors were telecommunications (-1.27 per cent), basic materials (-1.07 per cent) and Catalist index (-0.93 per cent).

Stocks

Stamford Land Corporation Ltd (SGX:H07) said net profit during the fourth quarter ended March 31 soared 87.5 per cent to SG$5.39 million, while revenue shot up 80 per cent to SG$111.99 million. Earnings per share during the quarter came to 0.62 cents, up from 0.33 cents in the year ago period, according to Business Times. The company will pay a final dividend of two cents per share and a special dividend of one cent per share.

According to Business Times, retail bonds issued by property developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd (SGX:TQ5), which met with strong retail demand during their subscription phase, closed above par value after Monday’s trading.

Jason Marine Group Limited (SGX:5PF) reported that net profit during the financial year ended March 31 jumped 39.8 per cent to SG$3.8 million, on the back of a higher net exchange gain. However, according to Business Times, gross margins were actually lower, though revenue shot up 12.4 per cent to SG$56.42 million.

Engineering components maker Fischer Tech Ltd. (SGX:F22) said net profit during the financial year ended March 31 grew 12.7 per cent year-on-year to SG$7.48 million, while revenue jumped 17.5 per cent to SG$168.27 million, according to Business Times.

The Business Times reported that Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd (SGX:AFC) jumped 13.5 per cent to SG$0.335 in Monday’s trading, building on the gains it clocked last Friday after a favourable report by the UK research firm Edison.

Economic news, currency and insight

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade & Industry (MTI) showed that, on a year-on-year basis, overall inflation fell in April to -0.5 per cent from -0.3 per cent in March. Core inflation, which does not include accommodation and private road transport, declined to +0.4 per cent in April compared to +1 per cent in March, according to Business Times. With the release of the April data, prices in Singapore registered their longest consecutive period of decline since 2009. In addition, April had the lowest core inflation reading in five years.

Said Barclays economist Mr Leong, as quoted by Business Times: "Overall, despite the weaker-than-expected print, the dominance of one-off administrative factors behind the fall in core inflation suggests MAS is unlikely to be overly concerned by the print … (We) believe additional changes to the S$NEER (Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate) policy band would occur only in the event of a significant darkening in the growth outlook."

According to TODAY, which quoted data released by the Singapore Tourism Board, tourist arrivals fell 7.4 per cent during March to 1.2 million compared to the prior year period. The decline was mainly due to a sharp reduction in the arrivals of Chinese (-21 per cent year on year) and Indonesian (-14.2 per cent) tourists, two of Singapore’s largest tourism markets. The falling number of foreign tourists led to a decline as well in hotel occupancy and average room rates.

Singapore’s Economic Survey will be released Tuesday at 8 AM, and analysts expect that the economy likely expanded more than initially forecast, given that exports and industrial production data came out better than expected.

Infrastructure and transport stocks propelled Chinese share markets to fresh seven-year highs Monday after the Chinese government said it is looking for private financing for 1,043 public projects worth over US$300 billion (SG$403 billion), according to Straits Times. "These PPP projects would be a boon to the infrastructure sector, which also benefits from China's 'One Belt, One Road’ initiative," said Zhang Chen, analyst at Shanghai-based hedge fund manager Hongyi Investment.