The Straits Times Index on Friday shrugged off overnight losses on Wall Street and closed higher, accompanied by improving volume as well as better market breadth.

After a small rally in the opening hour of trade, the STI traded sideways till about 2:30 PM, when another rally ensued, taking the index to its highest level of 3,453.60. A correction in the closing hour saw the STI closing off its high but maintaining most of the day’s gains.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 18.51 points higher or +0.54 per cent to 3,450.1, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.52 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.18 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.47 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,601.5 million shares valued at SG$1,115.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 257/146.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were basic materials (+2.32 per cent), telecommunications (+1.37 per cent), consumer goods (+1.08 per cent), utilities (+1.05 per cent) and consumer services (+0.83 per cent). Maritime (-0.46 per cent) and oil & gas (-1.06 per cent) were the only two losing sectors on the day.

Stocks

Hotel Properties Limited (SGX:H15) said its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, HPL (Southbank) had acquired a 30 per cent stake in Bankside Quarter Jersey (BQJ), an entity that will buy two prime office properties, Ludgate House and Sampson House, in Southbank, London, for £308 million (SG$627 million), according to TODAY.

A consortium of developers led by Hyflux Ltd. (SGX:N2H) agreed last week to construct a OMR 100 million (SG$356 million) independent water desalination project for the Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP), according to the Times of Oman. "The increased desalination capacity will contribute towards the resilience and reliability of Oman's water supply and help to meet the long-term demand. Hyflux will design, build, own and operate the plant and deliver water to OPWP for a period of 20 years," said Wong Lup Wai, chairman of Qurayyat Desalination Company.

Cosco Corporation (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F83) announced Friday that Friay Cosco (Zhoushan) Shipyard Co. Ltd, a unit of its Cosco Shipyard Group Co. Ltd subsidiary, had won a contract to build seven, 3,600 TEU container vessels for the Maersk Line, as reported by Straits Times. The container vessels are scheduled to be delivered between April 2017 and November 2017.

Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Ltd (SGX:5HV) announced plans to reduce and cancel its share capital in a restructuring exercise aimed at bringing the same in line with available assets. The company will diminish the value of its issued and fully paid capital by SG$13.5 million and write off accumulated losses by an equivalent amount.

Chip Eng Seng Corporation Ltd (SGX:C29) made a 100 per cent profit on an Australian real estate investment held for only a year. It announced it had sold its vacant development site in Victoria Street in Melbourne, Victoria, for AU$64.8 million (SG$68.9 million), plus goods and services tax. According to Straits Times, Chip Eng Seng paid only AU$32 million for the property about a year ago.

In a move to streamline shareholding interest in its elder care businesses, Pacific Healthcare Holdings Ltd. (SGX:P47) has transferred its entire shareholding in its 35 per cent owned associate, Pacific Activity Centres (PAC), to its 20 per cent owned associate company Pacific Eldercare and Nursing (PEN) for SG$185,500. The company said the purchase consideration was determined on a “willing buyer and willing seller” basis, according to Straits Times.

Sino Construction Limited (SGX:F3V) requested Friday that trading in its shares be halted pending an announcement. The stock price of the company has taken a severe beating in recent times due to a host of factors such as losses during the December quarter, a lapse in its Guildford Coal transaction, and top management resignations, according to Business Times.

Business Times reported that fund manager Blackrock on Thursday sold its entire holding of 37.3 million shares in Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) at SG$4.38 each, and another 19,000 shares at SG$4.54 each. The shares may have been tendered in Keppel Corporation Limited's (SGX:BN4) share acquisition offer for Keppel Land, according to market watchers. Keppel Corp owned 93.2 per cent of Keppel Land as at 5 PM on Thursday.

The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) stock was the third highest gainer on the STI on Friday after the Maritime and Port Authority dismissed certain claims asserted by shadowy research outfit Iceberg Research against the company. The stock jumped 1.613 per cent to SG$0.945.

Construction group Low Keng Huat Singapore Ltd (SGX:F1E) reported a 201 per cent jump in its earnings last year, according to AsiaOne. Higher profits from its development business drove net profit during the 12 months to January 31 to SG$144.9 million, up from SG$48.1 million a year ago. During the fourth quarter, earnings were up a massive 816 per cent to SG$61.4 million. Full-year revenue was SG$1.24 billion, well ahead of SG$79.7 million a year earlier.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to AsiaOne, the increase in the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate by nearly 100 per cent year-on-year has led to an increase in higher repayments for variable interest home loan borrowers, which are tied to that rate. Unfortunately, in some cases, the lending bank has also chosen to hike its spread on the rate, compounding the difficulties for some borrowers.

According to Straits Times, Australia agreed to become a founding member of the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, a bank focused on financing infrastructure projects in the region, subject to proper governance practices at the new institution.

Ratings agency Fitch has cut Greece’s credit rating by two notches to “CCC” (denoting high risk) from “B” in acknowledgment of apprehensions that the country was dangerously close to a default on its debt, said Straits Times, though the country would likely survive its current cash crunch.

US Fed Chair Janet Yellen said Friday that the Fed is likely to raise US interest rates “this year,” even at the risk of hurting growth. “The committee is now giving serious consideration to beginning to reduce later this year some of the extraordinary monetary policy accommodation currently in place,” she said in a speech in San Francisco, according to Straits Times.