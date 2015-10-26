Shares on the Singapore exchange surged higher by 1 per cent, lifted on a global tide of bullishness triggered by indications from the ECB that it may inject additional stimulus, as well as the psychological boost from solid gains overnight on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the People’s Bank of China unleashed a fresh round of stimulus by cutting interest rates and reducing the reserve requirement ratio for banks. The move is likely to send Singapore shares higher in trading today.

Indices and Sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 30.35 points or 1 per cent higher at 3,068.46, taking the year-to-date performance to -8.82 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.97 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.43 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,485.2 million shares valued at SG$1,028.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 263/166.

The top gaining FTSE ST sectors included telecommunications (+2.11 per cent), consumer services (+1.25 per cent), industrials (+1.25 per cent), basic materials (+1.24 per cent), financials (+0.90 per cent) and real estate holding and development (+0.88 per cent). The losing sectors were oil and gas (-1.21 per cent), technology (-0.72 per cent), Catalist index (-0.47 per cent) and health care (-0.22 per cent).

Stocks

The day’s highest volume was recorded by Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) which surged nearly 5 per cent to SG$0.540 on volume of 109 million shares. Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd (SGX:AFC) clocked a volume of 77 million shares and jumped 4.35 per cent to SG$0.192. Firefighting and power generation company Asiatic Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:5CR) surged 19.05 per cent to SG$0.025 with over 30 million shares changing hands. Recycling and plastic trading company Metech International Ltd (SGX:QG1) vaulted 100 per cent to SG$0.004 on volume of nearly 25 million shares. Technology and management services company OLS Enterprise Ltd (SGX:ADJ) jumped 12.5 per cent to SG$0.009 after trading 11.25 million shares. Mineral and energy explorer Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33) plunged 25 per cent to SG$0.003 with nearly 12 million shares changing hands.

Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) was down 1.55 per cent to SG$0.127 on volume of over 54 million shares after a disappointing earnings report. EMAS Offshore Ltd (SGX:UQ4) shot up 22.5 per cent to SG$0.245 with nearly 6 million shares changing hands.

However, SembCorp Industries Limited (SGX:U96) figured among the top losers, falling 2.4 per cent to SG$3.70. Sembcorp Marine Ltd (SGX:S51) also figured in that list, losing 3.15 per cent to end at SG$2.46. The companies were punished by investors following their disappointing earnings reports and adverse developments in the Brazilian bribery scandal. According to the Maritime Professional, Brazil’s Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry has recommended the deepening of investigations into 10 companies – including Keppel, SembCorp Marine and Kawasaki Heavy, all alleged to be involved in the alleged bribery transactions with Petrobras and Sete Brasil. Sembcorp Marine was the top loser on the STI.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) was down 0.55 per cent to SG$7.25. The company said last week that it may face an investigation into its deals with Brazilian companies through Keppel Fels Brazil – its oil-rig unit. The company also disappointed the market after it reported lower third-quarter earnings.

On the Straits Times Index, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd (SGX:C07) was the top gainer, 5.13 per cent to SG$32.40.

Economic news

The People’s Bank of China cut interest rates for the sixth time since November. The Chinese central bank slashed the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 per cent to 4.35 per cent to take effect from Saturday. It reduced the reserve requirement ratio by 50 basis points, taking it down to 17.5 per cent for the big banks.

Data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) showed that during the July to September quarter private home prices fell 1.3 per cent compared to the second quarter, recording their eighth consecutive decline. According to the Straits Times, private home prices have now fallen 8 per cent from their peak touched in the third quarter of 2013.

According to Reuters, the IMF is likely to give the green light for the admission of China’s yuan currency to the institution’s benchmark currency basket. "Everything is on course technically and there is no obvious political obstacle,” said an IMF official quoted by Reuters. “The report leans clearly towards including the RMB in the (basket) but leaves the decision for the board."

Meanwhile, Singapore’s role as a regional yuan hub is set to grow further with the expansion of the cross-border yuan channels in Suzhou and Tianjin, the Straits Times said. According to data from ICBC, which is the sole yuan clearing bank in Singapore, yuan clearing volumes have surged 97 per cent year-on-year during the first three quarters of this year to 47.1 trillion yuan (SG$10.3 trillion).

On Wall Street Friday, a rally in tech shares helped boost US stocks for the second successive session. Shares in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) jumped 10.1 per cent, the highest in 15 years, after the company results beat expectations. Adding to the bullishness was a resurgence in healthcare shares and the news of an unexpected rate cut in China, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157.54 points, or 0.9 percent, to 17,646.7, the S&P 500 gained 22.64 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,075.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 111.81 points, or 2.27 percent, to 5,031.86.