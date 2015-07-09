singapores straits times index succumbs to regional bearishness falls 1 7 per cent 819312015

Overnight, the NYSE suffered an over 3-hour outage due to technical reasons


July 9, 2015 3:09 PM
Increasingly, the word ‘contagion’ is being used alongside news of the massive sell-off in Chinese stocks. That word may have applied in Wednesday’s trading, particularly to Asian bourses. The Nikkei 225 index was down 3.14 per cent, Hang Seng fell 5.84 per cent, TSEC closed lower by 2.96 per cent, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 2.00 per cent and India’s Sensex slumped 1.72 per cent.

Given these conditions, it is not surprising that Singapore’s Straits Times Index slipped 1.67 per cent, closing well below the technically significant support level of 3,300. It is worrisome that the fall was accompanied by both sharply higher volume and widespread negative market breadth – a bearish prognosis for the future trend.

Meanwhile, Greece continues to simmer, commodities take a solid bearish dive and the NYSE had a massive outage.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 55.94 points or 1.67 per cent lower to 3,284.99, taking the year-to-date performance to -2.38 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 1.44 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 1.85 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,823.3 million shares valued at SG$1,611.1 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 426/73.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, technology (+1.87 per cent) and telecommunications (+0.24 per cent) were the only two gainers. Sectors that ended in negative territory included basic materials (-3.70 per cent), China top index (-3.58 per cent), utilities (-3.39 per cent), real estate holding and development (-3.30 per cent), China (-3.13 per cent) and CataList index (-3.05 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Post Limited (SGX:S08) was up 0.79 per cent to SG$1.90. It will sell an additional 5 per cent stake to Chinese Internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) for SG$187.1 million. The proceeds of the sale will help Singapore Post expand its e-commerce logistics business, even as its traditional mail volume declines, as reported by TODAY.

STATS ChipPAC Ltd. (SGX:S24) said Wednesday that revenues during the second quarter of this year would be about 15-17 per cent lower compared to the prior year period, on the back of sluggish demand in the semiconductor industry amid personal computer sales.

Economic news

Technical problems caused a trading halt on the New York Stock Exchange for over three hours, though the exchange assured that it was not due to hacking. The outage was due to "an internal technical issue" and "was not the result of a cyber-breach," NYSE said on Twitter. "We chose to suspend trading on NYSE to avoid problems arising from our technical issue," according to Channel News Asia.

Chinese stock exchanges continued on their one way ticket south, with both the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices down nearly 6 per cent in Wednesday’s trading. Market observers find it troubling that the stock rout continues despite significant government measures to prop up the markets.

Eurozone leaders have given Greece a deadline until the end of the week to propose significant reforms that will enable the release of an aid package, provided it is approved by a full summit of the European Union scheduled to be held on Sunday. Meanwhile the Greek finance ministry said Wednesday that banks will remain closed until July 13 and the ATM withdrawal limit of €60 a day would continue.

Stocks closed sharply down on Wall Street as investors fretted about the Chinese stock market crash as well as the Greek debt crisis. Sentiment was also adversely affected due to the major outage on the New York Stock Exchange. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 261.49 points, or 1.47 percent, to end at 17,515.42. The S&P 500 lost 34.65 points, or 1.66 percent, to 2,046.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 87.70 points, or 1.75 percent, to 4,909.76.

