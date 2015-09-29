singapores straits times index slips into bear territory 1435262015

The index hits its worst level since June 2012


September 29, 2015 1:09 PM
Singapore stocks met with selling pressure right out of the gate on Monday, with the lion’s share of the day’s losses being spoken for during the opening hour of trade. Investors, already faced with a looming US Fed rate hike, reacted defensively to news that profits at industrial companies in China fell 8.8 per cent year on year.

After the opening sell-off, the Straits Times Index traded sideways through the session, but the damage had already been done and the index ended at its lowest level since June 2012, after plunging through the key 2,800 level.

According to analysts, the STI is now officially in bear territory, having fallen about 21 per cent from the April high of 3,539.

Indices

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 40.72 points or 1.44 per cent lower at 2,791.92, taking the year-to-date performance to -17.03 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.93 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.81 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 949.7 million shares valued at SG$965.3 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 295/108.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the losing sectors included technology (-4.08 per cent), telecommunications (-3.15 per cent), basic materials (-2.17 per cent), oil and gas (-1.88 per cent), maritime (-1.35 per cent), CataList index (-1.33 per cent), consumer goods (-1.32 per cent) and financials (-1.15 per cent). Utilities (+0.02 per cent) was the only sector to end in the green.

Stocks

SembCorp Industries Limited (SGX:U96) fell 2.83 per cent to SG$3.43 and was one of the top losers on the STI. The company announced plans to invest US$68 million (SG$97 million) on the construction of a 426MW power plant in the north-west of Bangladesh on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. Sembcorp will own 71 per cent of the natural gas power plant, while North-West Power Generation Company, a subsidiary power generation company of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, will hold the rest, according to the Straits Times.

Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) closed 1.2 per cent higher at SG$2.02. The commodity trader, which is majority controlled by Temasek, plans to more than double its African coffee plantation acreage, the Straits Times said. "As Africa is a central part of our business, we are committed to investing and expanding on the continent," commented Deepak Kaul, Olam’s senior vice-president for coffee, observing that customers increasingly want "single-estate, certified and traceable coffees".

Shares in shipbuilder Vard Holdings Ltd (SGX:MS7) ended 1.44 per cent higher at SG$0.445 in a highly bearish market. The company announced Sunday that it had won new contracts worth over SG$100 million for the design and construction of two Offshore Subsea Construction Vessels (OSCV) for a new customer, Dubai-based Topaz Energy and Marine. The vessels would be specially developed for crane operations and light subsea construction with intervention duties, said Rigzone.

Economic news

Retail prices of private homes declined in August by 0.6 per cent compared to the previous month, according to the Singapore Residential Price Index, which is compiled by the National University of Singapore's Institute of Real Estate Studies. Prices during July had fallen 0.2 per cent from the previous month, said Channel News Asia. Excluding smaller sized units, the biggest decline was reported by homes in the central region, which fell 0.7 per cent from the previous month.

Investors gave a tepid response to the first issue of Singapore Savings Bonds, subscribing just SG$413.16 million worth of bonds, compared to the available limit of SG$1.2 billion. In view of the under-subscription, all applicants will get all the bonds they have applied for, subject to the overall limit of SG$50,000 per person. “I think investors may be concerned about the interest rate uncertainties and are waiting to see where the rates go before they jump in," said Roger Tan, chief executive at research house Voyage Research, as quoted by the Straits Times.

Research analysts at DBS, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05), expect that the Monetary Authority of Singapore may, at its October monetary policy meeting, devalue the Singapore dollar through a re-centreing of the S$NEER (Singapore dollar Nominal Effective Exchange Rate) lower by half a band. "This is equivalent to a one-off devaluation of 2 per cent," DBS wrote in a research note, according to the Business Times.

On Wall Street on Monday, stocks fell sharply in response to fresh data out of China that showed profits at major industrial companies slumped 8.8 per cent in August compared to a year ago. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 312.78 points (1.92 per cent) to 16,001.89. The broad-based S&P 500 lost 49.57 points (2.57 per cent) at 1,881.77, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 142.53 points (3.04 per cent) to 4,543.97.

Economic Calendar

