singapores straits times index sheds 0 33 per cent amidst china stock selloff 571362015

The China Top Index and China were amongst the biggest losing FTSE ST sectors yesterday


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2015 10:50 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The China effect weighed on Singapore stocks during Tuesday’s trading session. The deepening sell-off in both mainland and Hong Kong stocks took their toll on the local bourse, as apparent from the declines seen in the FTSE China Top Index and the China sectors, which fell over 2 per cent and 1 per cent respectively.

Yesterday, the Shanghai index fell over 4 per cent and the Hang Seng index plunged 1.31 per cent.

The day’s trading was marked by a steady decline in the STI that commenced at the opening and lasted till around 4 PM. Value buying triggered a last-hour rally which clawed back a substantial portion of the day’s losses.

The value of shares traded during the day was rather low and the market breadth was biased in favour of declining stocks.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 11.51 points or 0.33 per cent lower at 3,471.19, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.15 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.78 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.92 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,514.2 million shares valued at SG$888.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 279/175.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the only gainers were real estate investment trusts (+0.03 per cent) and consumer services (+0.02 per cent). The biggest losers were utilities (-5.58 per cent), basic materials (-2.85 per cent), China Top Index (-2.02 per cent), maritime (-1.66 per cent) and China (-1.15 per cent).

Stocks

OSIM International Ltd. (SGX:O23) said earnings during the first quarter ended March dipped 53 per cent to SG$13.5 million compared to SG$29 million in the prior year period. Revenue declined 13 per cent to SG$149.8 million from SG$172.6 million, according to Channel News Asia. A statement by the lifestyle company said that first quarter results were impacted by weak retail sales in its major markets. The company kept its interim dividend unchanged at 1 cent per share compared to the prior year period.

Shares in Tiger Airways Holdings Limited (SGX:J7X) fell 7.25 per cent to SG$0.320 after the budget airline warned that excess capacity could pressure profits. “There continues to be surplus capacity in the industry which would have downward pressure on yields. Nonetheless, the group expects to continue making headway in its turnaround effort by optimizing fleet size and improving yields and loads,” Tigerair said yesterday. The airline reported a net loss of SG$18.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, substantially lower than the SG$95.5 million loss incurred in the prior year period. Revenues, however, were up 5 per cent to SG$172.2 million, according to Channel News Asia. “Our turnaround efforts continue to bear fruit,” said Tigerair chief executive Lee Lik Hsin. “More than half of the recovery in operating performance came from stronger yields and load factors, while the remainder came from lower fuel prices.”

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) made moves towards higher transparency and better disclosures in its first-quarter results ended March 31, 2015. For the first time ever, the commodity trader revealed its net fair value gains and losses by segment and region, and disclosed segmental details of its earnings before interest and tax, according to Business Times. The company also restructured its reporting so as to include energy, coal and oil liquids into one segment, whereas power and gas, as well as US energy services, were grouped in another segment. However, the new disclosures were brushed off by Muddy Waters and Iceberg Research, arch critics of Noble, who said the disclosures were “not truly useful” and “not what the market wants,” according to Business Times.

In a surprise move, Noble brought forward the declaration of its first-quarter results by two days. The company announced yesterday that its net profit fell 30 per cent to US$107 million (SG$142 million) from US$152 million in the prior year period, weighed by the collapse in the price of oil and other commodities. Revenue fell 7 per cent to US$16.6 billion for the period. Nevertheless, shares in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) were the top gainer on the STI yesterday, closing higher by 4.1 per cent at SG$0.890.

Traditional Chinese medicine company Eu Yan Sang International Ltd. (SGX:E02) said profit for the three months ended in March declined 38 per cent to SG$5.45 million while revenues remained flat at SG$110.4 million, according to Channel News Asia. The company said falling sales in Hong Kong and Macau were counterbalanced by better turnover in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia.

Construction company BBR Holdings (S) Ltd. (SGX:KJ5) said net profit during the three months ended March 31 collapsed by 83.2 per cent to SG$848,000 from SG$142.8 million in the prior year period. Revenue slumped 35.7 per cent to SG$91.8 million, as most of the group’s projects in its general construction business were under active stages of construction.

Property and hospitality group Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd (SGX:E8Z) said net profit during the three months ended March 31 shot up threefold to SG$46.5 million while revenue surged 146 per cent to SG$198.2 million. The results were driven mainly by “healthy growth” in the company’s property development and investment segments, according to Straits Times. The completion of the Centropod@Changi project on the former Changi Hotel site also played a major role in the higher profitability, according to Business Times.

mDR Ltd (SGX:A27) said it is proposing to set up a large-format digital inkjet printing business in Myanmar through Pixio, its wholly-owned Malaysian outdoor advertising subsidiary.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark cash rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 2.0 per cent in a two pronged move aimed at boosting growth in the Australian economy, while weakening the local currency.

On Wall Street, stocks ended sharply down on Tuesday, weighed by an unexpectedly large US trade deficit during March that raised fears that the economy might have contracted during the first quarter. Other factors which negatively impacted the markets were Greece as well as concerns surrounding the non-farm payroll report due Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 142.2 points, or 0.79 percent, to end at 17,927.2. The S&P 500 lost 25.03 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,089.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 77.60 points, or 1.55 percent, to end the session at 4,939.33.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.