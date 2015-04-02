Singapore stocks traded Wednesday in a flat, direction-less fashion, as investors noted the bearish overnight close on Wall Street and awaited Chinese economic data. Meanwhile, data on Singapore’s property market continued to indicate a downturn in view of higher supply, property cooling measures and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 0.01 points higher or 0.00 per cent to 3,447.02, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.43 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.02 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.04 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,233.4 million shares valued at SG$954.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 225/195.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were technology (+1.13 per cent), healthcare (+0.85 per cent), maritime (+0.55 per cent), China Top Index (+0.33 per cent) and consumer goods (+0.26 per cent). The main losing sectors were basic materials (-1.24 per cent), Catalist Index (-0.61 per cent), industrials (-0.51 per cent), oil and gas (-0.49 per cent) and utilities (-0.39 per cent).

Stocks

According to Channel News Asia, real estate management firm LHN Group will make an initial public offering of shares on April 13, which will mark the first local new listing on the Singapore bourse this quarter. The company specialises in redesigning properties to increase their net lettable area. Mr Kelvin Lim, group managing director of LHN Group said: “There is no right or wrong time to list a company. Having a listed status, we can attract more talent to join us. We are also able to better represent ourselves overseas other than Singapore. And we are bullish about our growth and we are in the growth phase, so we feel that it is a good time." The IPO will offer about 74 million placement shares at SG$0.23 each, and will list on the Catalist board of the Singapore bourse.

Shares in Polaris Ltd (SGX:5BI) closed higher by 31.25 per cent at SG$0.021 after the company announced that Japan’s Softbank Group purchased a stake in its associated firm Trikomsel Oke Tbk, and now holds an overall 19.9 per cent of the total shares issued by Trikomsel.

According to the Business Times, the SGX board committee of enquiry has completed its investigation into the trading breakdown at Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) in November last year, and has submitted its report to the SGX board as well as the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Shares in Cosco Corporation (Singapore) Limited (SGX:F83) fell nearly 2 per cent to SG$0.495 after reports that COSCO (Dalian) Shipyard Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of the company's 51 per cent owned subsidiary, COSCO Shipyard Group Co. Ltd, had agreed to reschedule, at the request of a customer, the delivery of two LeTourneau Super 116E jackup drilling rigs to 9 months later than their original delivery dates, according to Marine Log. The customer is likely to be Houston headquartered, Oslo listed, drilling contractor Northern Offshore.

According to the Business Times, Alpha Investment Partners, an investment company of Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) is planning to sell its 50 per cent stake in Capital Square, a 16-storey, 340,000 square-foot building in Singapore’s financial district.

Matex International Ltd (SGX:M15) is planning a SG$475 million reverse takeover of BlackGold Holdings Hong Kong, thereby becoming an operator of four underground thermal coal mines located in Chongqing, China, according to Business Times. "The proposed acquisition will provide an opportunity for the group to venture into the energy sector, and participate in coal mining and trading in the PRC, for the benefit of the company and its shareholders,'' said the company, which expects that demand for energy is likely to grow in parallel with China’s economic growth.

Zeon Corp (TYO:4205), a leading Japanese manufacturer of synthetic rubbers and high function materials, will invest about 7 billion yen (SG$79.8 million) to double its capacity in Singapore for the manufacture of solution-polymerised styrene-butadiene rubber, or S-SBR, a synthetic rubber used by tyre makers. According to the Business Times, the second factory in Singapore will boost its production to 70,000 tons of S-SBR a year, much higher than the 55,000 tonne capacity of its Japanese plant.

Economic news, currency and insight

Estimates issued by Singapore’s Housing Development Board (HDB) showed that the Resale Price Index for the first quarter of the year fell to the lowest in one-and-a-half years, declining by 1 per cent compared to the index in the December quarter. According to analysts, the resale market was suffering from the large supply of new flats coming into the property market, as well as the continuation of property cooling measures such as the Mortgage Servicing Ratio, which were weighing on demand, as per TODAY.

The SBF-DP SME Index, which measures the sentiments of SMEs, and is an index created by the Singapore Business Federation and DP Information Group, was released yesterday and showed an overall score of 54, compared to 54.4 in December. The index indicated that small and medium-sized enterprises in Singapore expected sales and profits to turn weak in the next six months. The index is created from a survey of about 3,600 small and medium-sized enterprises, reports TODAY.

Flash estimates by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed that private home prices during the March quarter this year fell 1.1 per cent from the previous quarter, according to TODAY. “The price weakness is mainly due to the negative effects of the cooling measures and loan curbs, which dampened buying demand for residential properties, especially investment transactions,” said Mr Nicholas Mak, executive director for research and consultancy at SLP, and quoted by TODAY. Analysts are also of the opinion that hardening interest rates could hit demand in the future months, and therefore, private home prices may fall further.

Ratings agency Standard and Poor’s has assigned Singapore a top AAA unsolicited rating with a stable outlook, reflecting Singapore’s extensive fiscal and external strengths, effective policy-making and political stability. "The government has pursued a pragmatic and long-term approach to policymaking,” the agency said, as quoted by Straits Times. “Its policy responses are usually forward-looking, timely, and appropriate for countering economic challenges."

Meanwhile, there has been strong demand for Singapore dollar bonds, and according to the Business Times, issuances in March jumped to SG$3 billion, 20 per cent higher than in February.

The Chinese government’s manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reported at 50.1 last month, up from 49.9 in February, according to the Statistics Bureau and the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing in Beijing. The transition above 50 on the index indicates expansion in manufacturing activity. The rebound in the index suggests that the government’s stimulus measures may have started to take effect, according to the Straits Times.

Overnight, on Wall Street, stocks ended with losses for the second consecutive session following the release of disappointing US data on construction spending and manufacturing during March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 17,698.92, down 77.20 points (0.43 per cent), the S&P 500 fell 8.09 (0.39 per cent) to 2,059.80, and the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 20.66 (0.42 per cent) to 4,880.23.