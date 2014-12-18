The US Fed said it would be “patient” on the issue of a hike in interest rates, the first since 2006, making a crucial departure from its hitherto standard pledge to keep interest rates at near zero levels for a “considerable time.” This followed a statement from Fed Chair Janet Yellen that the FOMC was unlikely to commence the “normalization process for at least the next couple of meetings.” Yellen also said that the dramatic fall in global oil prices would be favourable for the US economy. "From the standpoint of the United States and the US outlook… the decline we have seen in oil prices is likely to be on net a positive," Yellen said at the news conference following the FOMC meeting.

US stock markets welcomed the Fed’s dovish stance with a solid jump of 2 per cent in the S&P500 index.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.14 points higher or +0.38 per cent to 3,227.23, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.97 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.07 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.17 per cent. The STI was boosted chiefly by the FTSE ST Oil & Gas Index which was up 3.46 per cent, amidst value picking in the battered oil-related stocks. The two biggest gainers in the FTSE ST Oil & Gas Index were Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) and SembCorp Industries Limited (SGX:U96), shares in which closed with gains of 3.01 per cent and 1.46 per cent respectively.

Singapore’s Housing and Development Board (HDB) has incurred a deficit of almost SG$2 billion in the financial year ending in March, due to losses on the sale of homes to Singaporeans. For FY13/14 the HDB posted a deficit of SG$1.97 billion, more than double the SG$797 million incurred in FY12/13, according to TODAY. Mr Chris Koh, director of property firm Chris International, said the HDB will continue to suffer deficits as long as the Government maintains its policy to subsidise public housing.

According to data from International Enterprise Singapore, the government's trade promotion agency, Singapore’s non-oil domestic exports during November grew 1.6 per cent year-on-year. However, considering that November 2013 was a poor month for exports, the recovery was more due to a ‘low base’ effect. Far below the market’s expectations of 3.9 per cent expansion, reports The Business Times. On a sequential month basis, November appeared to be better than the 1.5 per cent contraction observed in October. However, considering that NODX exports in November fell in all but three of Singapore’s major markets, compared to October when shipments jumped higher in seven markets, the external demand picture had actually “softened into the year end,” said Selena Ling, head economist at OCBC Bank. "Singapore is not benefiting from a pick-up in US growth and stronger US import demand," said Chua Hak Bin, Bank of America MerrillLynch's Asean economist, and quoted by The Business Times. "Furthermore, sluggish Europe and Japan growth coupled with a slower China is hurting demand."

A quarterly survey of professional forecasters by the Monetary Authority of Singapore revealed yesterday that Singapore’s private sector economists are increasingly concerned about looming risks to growth projections for this year and the next, according to The Business Times. The economists have cut their forecasts for Q4 GDP growth from 3.1 per cent in the previous survey to 2.3 per cent, and expect a 3 per cent growth for 2014 as a whole. For 2015, the median estimate is for a 3.1 per cent growth, but that could change: "There is slow growth in China, diverging monetary policy from the key central banks, and now, more volatility in the financial markets," said DBS economist Irvin Seah.

A survey by United Overseas Bank Group (UOB) found that shoppers have tightened their budgets for Christmas shopping this year, according to The Straits Times. The survey covered 500 respondents aged 25-55 and observed that Christmas shopping budgets this year are on average SG$709, down 20 per cent compared to last year.

According to Colliers International 2015 Property Outlook, real estate demand in Asia could pick up in 2015 as investors allocate more capital to the region in a “rebalancing” move. It is likely that some Asian governments will relax their property cooling measures, particularly given the softening of residential prices and slowing economic growth," said Mr Terence Tang, Colliers' managing director of capital markets and investment services in Asia, and quoted by AsiaOne. "We are already witnessing some longer-term investors… now actively seeking realistically priced deals to take advantage of the slow market, in view of the potentially lower exit risk."

