After Tuesday’s free-fall, stocks on the Singapore exchange paused for breath during Wednesday’s trading with the benchmark index closing just a shade higher. However, in the broad market, losers outnumbered gainers by a wide margin indicating a negative investor stance.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 9.09 points or 0.27 per cent higher to 3,349.84, taking the year-to-date performance to -0.45 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.11 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.16 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,315.1 million shares valued at SG$1,502 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 249/199.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were telecommunications (+2.02 per cent), technology (+1.39 per cent), healthcare (+0.65 per cent) and Catalist index (+0.63 per cent). The largest losing sectors were maritime (-1.98 per cent), industrials (-1.02 per cent), oil and gas (-0.55 per cent), China top index (-0.49 per cent) and China (-0.43 per cent).

Stocks

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) said Wednesday that it had received regulatory commission to operate in Australia, and that its first Australian branch will commence operations in Sydney later this month, according to Channel News Asia.

Digiland International Ltd (SGX:G77) said Wednesday that its wholly-owned unit had acquired a 55 per cent stake in Singapore software maker iBase Technology International for SG$26,000, to be paid by issue of 26,000 shares. According to a statement from the company, Digiland and iBase would provide "real-time, multi-user enterprise solutions to support global e-Government initiatives across all devices and platforms," as reported by Straits Times.

Sino Construction Limited (SGX:F3V) shot up 11.76 per cent to SG$0.038 following its announcement that a subsidiary company had received approvals to commence operations at its micro power plants in Korea. "The licence allows MMPG to operate the first two micro power plants perpetually, giving us renewed confidence in the statutory processes in South Korea,” said interim executive director Drew Madacsi, as quoted by Straits Times.

An institutional investor in Pacific Century Regional Developments (SGX:P15) said the company’s free float shares were declining rapidly and would likely be headed for privatisation. The investor demanded that a “truly fair” offer should be made to minority shareholders in the event the company decides on a delisting. Vehicles controlled by Richard Li, the son of Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, apparently hold over 86 per cent of shares in PCRD, according to Business Times.

Economic news

Singapore’s latest reading on the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) of 50.2 in May 2015, up from 49.4 in April, shows that its manufacturing sector is back in expansion mode for the first time in six months, according to Business Times. The improvement in May was led by growth in new domestic orders, production output and inventories, according to the Singapore Institute of Purchasing & Materials Management.

Singapore’s Manpower Minister, Lim Swee Say said Wednesday that despite demands from local business for more foreign workers, there is no plan to make any changes in the current “tight lid” government policy regarding employment of foreign labour, according to Straits Times.

A study by BMI Research says car sales in Singapore could grow by 20 per cent annually over the next two years, as a 10 year COE validating cycle nears its end and older cars get deregistered. The growth could catapult Singapore to the top of the sales charts in the South East Asian vehicle market, according to Straits Times.

On Wall Street overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.33 points, or 0.36 percent, to 18,076.27, the S&P 500 gained 4.47 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,114.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.71 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,099.23.