singapores straits times index hits a 52 week high on global cues 440352015

Singapore’s advance GDP estimates for the first quarter 2015 will be available on 14 April


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 8, 2015 10:50 AM


Singapore stocks on Tuesday followed the lead from Wall Street stocks which traded higher overnight as investor fears regarding an interest rate hike by the US Fed were dispelled due to poor non-farm payroll data. The Singapore exchange moved in step with the broad-based global gains in equities yesterday, and hit a 52-week high in the process.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 12.71 points higher or +0.37 per cent to 3,465.62, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.99 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.17 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.25 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,948.5 million shares valued at SG$952.7 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 274/152.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were maritime (+1.84 per cent), basic materials (+1.34 per cent), CataList index (+1.33 per cent), oil and gas (+1.13 per cent) and healthcare (+0.71 per cent). There were only two losing sectors, namely, utilities (-0.03 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.01 per cent).

Stocks

Oil and gas picking equipment supplier KTL Global Limited (SGX:EB7) gained 1.62 per cent at SG$0.188. The company announced on Tuesday that it proposed to relocate most of its Singapore operations to Johor, Malaysia, following a strategic review of its businesses. It intended to relocate most of its heavy steel rope and rigging production from Singapore to Tanjung Langsat, in a bid to counter high labour costs, utility charges and government levies faced in Singapore, as well as a shortage of manpower. However, the company will maintain its group headquarters in Singapore.

EMAS Offshore Ltd (SGX:UQ4) shot up 4 per cent to SG$0.390 yesterday. The company announced that net profit for the second quarter ended February 28, 2015 more than doubled to US$9.7 million (SG$13.19 million) from US$4 million in the prior year period, led by foreign exchange gains and profit on the disposal of an anchor handling tug, according to the Straits Times. However, revenue was down 10 per cent on year to US$3.9 million from the US$7.6 million due to weakness in the AHTS and PSV segments.

Systems integrator and communications network specialist Ntegrator International LTD (SGX:5HC) surged 4.17 per cent to SG$0.025. The company announced Tuesday that it had won a SG$25.6 million contract for the supply of installation, operation and maintenance services of a Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (Next Gen NBN) in Singapore.

Economic news, currency and insight

Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will release advance GDP estimates for Q1 of 2015 on April 14 at 8 AM, according to Channel News Asia. At the same time, the Monetary Authority of Singapore will release its latest monetary policy statement. Economists’ expectations, according to a Bloomberg poll, are for GDP to grow 1.7 per cent in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. On monetary policy, most forecasters expect that the MAS will continue its guidance for a modest and gradual appreciation of the Singapore dollar against a basket of currencies.

According to TODAY, the insurance web portal compareFIRST went live yesterday, affording consumers the facility to compare nearly 200 life insurance products across a dozen insurance providers, thereby helping them take informed decisions.

In overnight trading on Monday, Wall Street stocks ended lower as investors fretted over renewed dollar strength and the oncoming earnings season, and took some profits off the table from Monday’s gains. The S&P 500 dipped by 4.29 points, or 0.2 per cent, to close at 2,076.33, the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched lower by 5.43 points, or less than 0.1 per cent, to end at 17,875.42 and the Nasdaq Composite fell by 7.08 points, or 0.1 per cent, to finish at 4,910.23.

