Singapore stocks ended a desultory session on Monday, trading average volumes amidst negative breadth in the broad market, remaining unaffected by the gains on Wall Street at the close of the week.

Sharp initial losses in the opening hour of trade could not be recouped by the Straits Times Index, which ended just a shade higher than the day’s low of 3,472.49.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 4.69 points or 0.13 per cent lower to 3,482.7, taking the year-to-date performance to +3.49 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.42 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.11 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,498.1 million shares valued at SG$1,022.5 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 287/178.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were real estate holding and development (+1.40 per cent), China (+0.90 per cent), real estate (+0.57 per cent) and consumer goods (+0.44 per cent). The biggest losers were utilities (-1.73 per cent), maritime (-1.31 per cent), technology (-0.99 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.98 per cent).

Stocks

Nera Telecommunications Ltd. (SGX:N01) said its net profit during the first quarter ended March 2015 dropped 33.8 per cent to SG$3 million, while revenue increased by 3.6 per cent to SG$42.1 million. The profit in the quarter was adversely affected due to a fall in telecom sales and shrinking margins in payment solutions. Earnings per share for the quarter were 0.84 Singapore cents per share, according to Business Times.

Shares in surveillance system company StratechGroup (SGX:ATN) shot up 36 per cent to SG$0.034. The company was asked by the SGX Monday to clarify the unusual volume movement in its shares, and replied that it was unaware of any reasons that could explain the market action. Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) thereupon issued a trade-with-caution warning on the company, according to Straits Times.

Hi-P International Ltd (SGX:H17) reported a net loss of SG$13.8 million during the quarter ended March 31, up 12.4 per cent over the SG$12.3 million loss in the prior year period. The company, which is a global contract manufacturer of smartphones, tablet computers and other consumer electronics, said revenue jumped 56.4 per cent to SG$279.8 million, according to Straits Times.

Sing Holdings Limited (SGX:5IC) said yesterday that following a preliminary assessment of its financial data for the quarter ended March 31, it could report a loss for that period. "The loss is primarily due to higher sales and marketing expenses incurred for the group's development properties, without corresponding revenue recognition from sales of units in Waterwoods in accordance with accounting standards," it said in a statement on May 4, as reported by the Straits Times.

The Board of Directors of QT Vascular Ltd (SGX:5I0) issued an update on the ongoing litigation against specialty balloon angioplasty company AngioScore, Inc., and said that the probability that AngioScore could obtain a permanent injunction against Chocolate PTA is minimal because AngioScore does not practise the '119 Patent, according to Business Times. The company also said it believed that a new available design of Chocolate PTA would “materially reduce the risks related to the patent claim on Chocolate PTA.”

Semiconductor testing firm Ellipsiz Ltd (SGX:E13) said that it more than doubled its net profit during the third quarter ended on March 31 to SG$1.23 million from SG$555,000 in the prior year period, despite a 22 per cent decline in revenue to SG$25.60 million from SG$33.01 million. The decline in revenue was attributable mostly to a sharp fall in revenues distribution and services business following a divestment of related assets.

CapitaLand Limited (SGX:C31), one of Asia’s largest real estate companies, said last week that it proposed to enter into a collaboration with electronics giant Samsung to use a few of its serviced apartments in Singapore for prototyping smart home ideas, according to AsiaOne. "We're going to try some concepts in Singapore and the Philippines and, by the first half of next year, we should have some units ready for trial," said Mr Lim Ming Yan, president and group chief executive of CapitaLand.

UAE-based consumer finance company Dunia, in which ABU Dhabi fund Mubadala Development Co and a unit of Singapore's Temasek Holdings Pte hold stakes, may be up for sale said four people with knowledge of the plans, as reported by Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

On Wall Street, stocks ended their second straight session in the green on Monday, with the S&P 500 closing within spitting distance of a record. Though no single factor could explain away the rise in stocks on Monday, analysts said that sentiment was positively affected by better-than-expected earnings reports as well as gains in European and Chinese shares. The S&P 500 gained 6.20 points, or 0.3 per cent, to end at 2114.49, the highest level since April 28. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.34 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 18070.40, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 11.54 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 5016.93.