Stocks on the Singapore exchange continued their upward trend on Monday, in line with general regional bullishness sparked by comments from the US Fed that it will hasten slowly on hiking interest rates, and expectations of measures from the Chinese government to address the slowdown in the economy.

The Straits Times Index rallied in the opening hour of trade, traded soft until about 3:30 PM, and ended with another rally thereafter, closing near its best levels of the day. Market breadth was, again, positive.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 4.16 points higher or +0.12 per cent to 3,454.26, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.65 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.10 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.03 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,616.8 million shares valued at SG$958.9 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 228/188.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were consumer goods (+0.89 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.82 per cent), utilities (+0.70 per cent), real estate (+0.48 per cent) and oil and gas (+0.41 per cent). The main losing sectors were telecommunications (-1.05 per cent), technology (-0.74 per cent), consumer services (-0.54 per cent), maritime (-0.33 per cent) and fledgling (-0.24 per cent).

Stocks

Temasek Holdings, Hotel Properties Limited (SGX:H15) and three other partners have joined together to acquire two prime central London properties for £308 million (SG$628.53 million), according to Straits Times. The consortium acquired the properties from the Carlyle group, and will utilise them for a residential and office tower development aimed at Asian investors eager to buy international real estate.

Oil and gas company Rotary Engineering Limited (SGX:R07) was up 4.85 per cent to SG$0.540. The company said it had secured a construction contract worth SG$25 million covering work across production storage and related facilities of a lubricant plant owned by an oil major and located in Jurong. "This contract showcases Rotary's continuous move up the value chain that enables us to maintain our margins and sets us apart from our competitors," said Mr. Chia Kim Piow, Rotary's chairman and managing director, as quoted by Straits Times.

Loyz Energy Ltd (SGX:594) was up 4.03 per cent to SG$0.129. The company has entered into two MoUs with Sun Petrochemicals Private Ltd, through its exploration and production division, Sun Oil and Natural Gas (SONG), according to Oil and Gas Technology. Under the first MoU the company will jointly bid for upstream projects together with SONG, while under the second MoU, Loyz will transfer and assign its Indian assets represented by the production sharing contracts in respect of the Modhera and Baola fields, held under its 51.8 per cent-owned Interlink Petroleum Limited (IPL) – to SONG. “This strategic partnership with Sun Petrochemicals, a key industry player with rapidly expanding upstream operations, will accelerate our own efforts to add prime producing assets to our portfolio,” said Adrian Lee, Lyoz Group’s managing director. “The two MOUs represent a significant step forward for Loyz Energy as they will allow us to focus on growing revenues andoptimising returns while reining in costs and minimizing operating risks.”

Sino Construction Limited (SGX:F3V) jumped a massive 20.69 per cent to SG$0.035. According to Deal Street Asia, the company will raise SG$6.5 million through the placement of 262 million new shares (about 6.4 per cent of its existing issued share capital) with four individuals at SG$0.0248 per share, a discount of 9.8 per cent to the weighted average price of SG$0.0275 for trades executed on March 26, 2015. Drew Madacsi, interim executive director of Sino Construction Limited, said: “The Company’s first micro power plant is on track to be operational in April, with new generators having arrived in Korea. The money raised is to be used to shore up the current financial position of the Company, allow the implementation of the personnel strategy and advance further construction of more micro power plants in South Korea”.

CCFH Ltd (SGX:5RF) will diversify out of its bed linen business, known for the Friven brand, and into new business lines such as fund management, helicopter leasing and solar plants in the Caribbean Islands, according to Business Times.

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) holding in Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) moved up to 93.9 per cent by 5 PM on Monday, according to Business Times. Keppel Corp’s offer to acquire shares in Keppel Land will expire at 5:30 PM on March 31. If Keppel Corp acquires 95.5 per cent of the shares, a compulsory acquisition of the balance shares at a higher offer price for SG$4.60 per share will be triggered.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) released a consultation paper seeking public opinion on a move to introduce position accounts for clearing members of the Central Depository (CDP) in an effort to boost the functioning of post-trade actions, such as generating contracts and managing customers positions. Changes will also apply to trading and clearing rules in relation to position accounts. A significant change will be for members to use their own back-office systems instead of the legacy, SGX provided Client Accounting System.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau’s latest quarterly Business Optimism Index (BOI) study, companies in Singapore have become somewhat more optimistic about business prospects over the next three months, though confidence is still rather below what it was a year ago, according to Straits Times. The BOI moved up just a little from +1.11 per cent in Q1 2015 to +9.0 per cent in Q2 2015. The move followed three consecutive quarters of decline.

In a move to boost the country’s property market the People’s Bank of China lowered minimum down payment levels on second homes, according to Straits Times. The bank said the minimum deposit for individuals buying a second home would be now 40 per cent, down from 60 to 70 per cent previously.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said Monday that investors in Singapore Savings Bonds will earn interest linked to the long-term Singapore Government Securities rates. These savings Bonds offer stepped-up (increasing) coupon rates the longer they are held by the investor. These bonds have a maximum tenure of 10 years, have no risk of capital losses, will be available in denominations of SG$500 subject to certain limits, and can be cashed in any time by the investor without any penalties.

Mr S Iswaran, Singapore’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry, announced the delivery of the first phase of a three-stage master plan for the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh’s new capital region. Master planners Surbana International Consultants and Jurong Consultants made an analysis of the whole 7325 km² region earmarked for the project. Mr S Iswaran said: “We committed to deliver this by the end of March and we’ve been able to achieve that. I must point out that this normally takes several times longer and I think this speaks to the level of collaboration between both sides.”

Overnight, US stocks were up over 1 per cent on Monday, recovering from last week’s bearishness, led by a rise in energy shares and M&A news flow in the healthcare sector, said Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 263.65 points, or 1.49 percent, to 17,976.31, the S&P 500 gained 25.22 points, or 1.22 percent, to 2,086.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 56.22 points, or 1.15 percent, to 4,947.44.