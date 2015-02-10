Singapore stocks ended marginally higher Wednesday following a strong close on Wall Street overnight, a substantial fall in the US dollar and firm oil prices.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 9.55 points higher or +0.28 per cent to 3417.57, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.56 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.29 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.18 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,215.9 million shares valued SG$1,304 million. Gainers outnumbered losing stocks by 220/203.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were maritime (+1.67 per cent), consumer goods (+1.10 per cent) and basic materials (+0.69 per cent). The losing sectors were utilities (-1.70 per cent), consumer services (-0.74 per cent) and Catalist (-0.64 per cent).

Stocks

CNA Group Ltd (SGX:5GC) fell 2.63 per cent to SG$0.037 after it announced a proposal to place 119.4 million new shares at a price of 3.35 cents per share, raising estimated net proceeds of 3.8 million Singapore dollars to be used for working capital and general investments.

Sim Lian Group Ltd (SGX:S05) jumped 1.73 per cent to SG$0.880 on news that it will acquire a freehold commercial property in Perth, Australia for AU$72 million (SG$75.35 million), and will finance the acquisition through a mix of internal funds and bank borrowings. The property is comprised of a total lettable area of 12,813 square metres located in two office towers with ground floor retail units.

Singapore Post Ltd (SGX:S08) said net profit for the three months ended December was SG$42.4 million, up 7.3 per cent from SG$39.4 million booked in the year prior period. Revenues jumped 7.6 per cent on an annualised basis to SG$239.6 million led by an improvement in logistics and e-commerce-related activities, which compensated for the fall in revenue from traditional mail operations, according to Channel News Asia.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings led an investment round of SG$80.6 million in Indian data mining company Manthan Systems, and bought over the holding of IDG Ventures, in another sign of the fund’s rising interest in the Indian subcontinent.

Roland Thng, 33-year-old Chief Executive officer of Singapore-based fund management firm Dektos Investment Corp has established a hedge fund titled EVA Capital SP with US$5 million (SG$6.7 million). EVA Capital, styled as an activist hedge fund, will seek to influence the way companies listed on the Singapore Exchange are governed. "It's a new approach and the market will need some time to get used to it," said Thng, and quoted by the Straits Times. "Activist investing is a bit offensive in the Singapore and Asian context."

Plant and terminal engineering specialist PEC Ltd (SGX:IX2) said Wednesday it had won a SG$132 million contract from a leading multinational corporation for a refinery project in the Middle East. The stock jumped 3.49 per cent to SG$0.445.

According to The Business Times, DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) has shortlisted AIA Group Ltd, Prudential plc and Manulife Financial Corp, amongst others, as the proposed insurance partner in its bank distribution deal worth over US$1.5 billion (SG$2.02 billion).

The Ministry of Manpower has expressed its regret to Singapore’s Society of Remisiers for being unable to address the latter’s appeal for reinstatement of the lunch break during stock market hours, according to The Business Times.

Drilling rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) gained 1 per cent to SG$8.94 on improving prospects of the industry following the bounce in oil prices.

Economic news, currency and insight

The website of the Credit Bureau Singapore has been taken off-line for the time being after online mischief that defaced the site, the Straits Times. The bureau said it was a precautionary measure in order to “implement stronger security controls.”

The Singapore Customs fined nine online retailers between SG$4,500 and SG$133,000 last year for evading GST payments by means of fake invoicing or declaring lower values of their goods in import declarations, said TODAY. “Under the Customs Act, it is the responsibility of importers to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the values and other related costs declared to Singapore Customs. Under-declaration of the values is a serious offence as it will result in under-payment of duty and import GST payable,” the Singapore Customs said.

According to analysts, Singapore’s manufacturing activity may be bottoming out with PMI data being range bound over the past few months and slightly rising in the latest reading, according to Channel News Asia. “If it's seasonally adjusted, the outlook over the last few months is relatively flat; so it may suggest that the manufacturing sector has more or less bottomed out, and if we do see stronger growth coming out from the US then you will see stronger numbers,” said Mr Irvin Seah, senior economist at DBS. “But the caveat is that we are also seeing some downside drag coming from the eurozone and also China. So overall, I think this year, outlook although may be marginally more positive, the trajectory could be more uneven," he added.

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam hinted Sunday that this year’s budget, to be presented February 23, is likely to contain more tax relief rather than the personal tax rebates that were given in 2011, according to AsiaOne. However, DBS economist Irvin Seah said tax rebates will not benefit most of the middle class population, which does not pay taxes. "In view of the rising costs of housing in recent years, one way to help the middle class may be to allow tax relief for mortgage interest incurred on owner-occupied properties," suggested Mr Daniel Ho, director of taxes at Deloitte Singapore.