singapores straits times index fell by 0 5 per cent though the energy sector gained 151272015

Concerns about regional economic growth dampen investor enthusiasm


By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2015 9:50 AM
Singapore stocks traded mostly weaker on Tuesday, following concerns regarding economic growth in China and Australia as the latter’s central bank cut interest rates to a record low in a move to boost the country’s economy and weaken its currency. Investors resorted to profit-taking and rotated back into beaten down sectors such as oil and gas and real estate.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 15.33 points lower, or -0.45 per cent, to 3,408.02, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.27 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.33 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.20 per cent.

The SGX traded 1,248.5 million shares valued at SG$1,244.04 million. Losing stocks outnumbered gainers 226/210.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gainers were oil and gas (+1.39 per cent), healthcare (+1.02 per cent) and real estate (+0.39 per cent). The losing sectors were basic materials (-1.13 per cent), industrials (-1.06 per cent) and telecommunications (-0.94 per cent).

Stocks

Keppel Corporation Ltd (SGX:BN4) jumped 1.49 per cent to SG$8.85 following the rally in energy stocks triggered by the rebound in oil prices over the past four days.

SIA Engineering Company Ltd (SGX:S59) reported net profit of SG$46.3 million in the December quarter, down 23.5 per cent from SG$60.5 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue was down 6.5 per cent to SG$265.3 million, due to lower work content and fewer heavy checks, offset to some extent by higher fleet management and line maintenance revenue.

Eu Yan Sang International Ltd (SGX:E02) said its net profit declined 38 per cent and revenue fell 8 per cent during the three months ended December 31 due to weak economic conditions in Hong Kong and China, as per the Straits Times.

Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33) gained 5.56 per cent to close at SG$0.019 after the company announced yesterday that it had obtained an in-principle approval from the Singapore Exchange for its proposal to privately place 100 million new shares at SG$0.01705 each and thereby raise SG$1.67 million in net proceeds, according to The Business Times.

The Singapore exchange said the average daily trading value on the exchange during January was SG$1.2 billion, up 12 per cent over the same month in 2014, according to a report in the Straits Times. The exchange said the move to introduce smaller board lots from January 19 led to increased activity from retail investors, particularly in blue-chip stocks. The number of active clients rose 9 per cent in January, the exchange said.

Singapore stocks may open bullish today following the overnight gains on Wall Street triggered by the rally in oil prices, a rumoured merger on the cards between Office Depot and Staples Inc, and the possibility of a resolution of the crisis around Greece’s debt haircut. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 305.36 points, or 1.76 percent, to 17,666.4, the S&P 500 gained 29.18 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,050.03 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.05 points, or 1.09 percent, to 4,727.74. The hopes of a deal between the newly elected leftist government in Athens and Greece’s international creditors sparked a rally in Greek shares with the general index rising by 11.27 per cent to 841 points, said the Straits Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

The Singapore branch of Standard Chartered Bank became the first foreign bank to provide a 50 million yuan (SG$10.8 million) cross-border loan to Tianjin Eco-city Keppel New Energy Development, a company located in the Sino-Singapore Tianjin Eco-city. Standard Chartered said in a statement that the loan would help the company access offshore yuan liquidity more effectively, and that the deal was a forerunner to more initiatives that could expand the flow of cross-border yuan transactions between China and Singapore, as reported by TODAY.

The Australian dollar plunged to a six-year low yesterday following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s move to cut interest rates to a record low of 2.25 per cent, its first such cut since August 2013.

The People’s Bank of China injected US$14.4 billion (SG$19.4 billion) into the country’s money markets to avert a liquidity crunch following a flood of IPOs and ahead of the Chinese New Year holidays said the Straits Times. This led to lower interest rates in the money market and fuelled speculation that the Chinese government could take monetary easing steps to boost growth.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management said its Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) stood at 49.9 in January, up marginally from the 49.6 rating in December, due to a rise in new domestic and export orders, production, inventory and imports compared with the previous month, said the Straits Times.

 

