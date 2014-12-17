Oil fell yesterday to the lowest level in over five years amidst a global glut, slowing Chinese manufacturing activity and OPEC indifference to low prices. Brent crude slumped below the $60 level to $59.48 at 08:46 GMT according to EuroNews. Ali al-Omair, Kuwait oil minister, said yesterday that the OPEC members have agreed there was no need for another meeting before June 2015.

The slump in oil and Western sanctions have cause the Russian ruble to lose over 50 per cent of its value this past year, and yesterday the currency fell 5.4 per cent according to Bloomberg, despite a surprise and massive rate hike of 650 bps by the Bank of Russia. The Indonesian central bank also had to intervene after the rupiah collapsed to its lowest level since August 1998.

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he saw the potential for “contagion” to spread from emerging markets into developed ones, and this could have an adverse impact on global financial stability and growth, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The doom and gloom in the global markets had its impact on Singapore shares. The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 78.50 points lower or 2.38 per cent to 3,215.64, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.60 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.81 per cent while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.89 per cent. Every FTSE ST sector ended in the red yesterday, but the FTSE ST Basic Materials Index, which fell 4.47 per cent was the worst affected. Contrary to the sector trend, the FTSE ST Oil & Gas Index fell only 0.27 per cent.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority will study and seek feedback on whether rules regarding short-term letting out of private homes needed to be changed in the context of the rising popularity of ‘sharing’ websites, such as AirBnB, that allow home owners to let out a part, or whole, of their residence to travellers, reported The Straits Times. According to The Business Times, sales of private condominiums during November fell 48 per cent compared to October. However, hybrid properties, known as executive condominiums (ECs), were in good demand and propelled total developer sales (including ECs) 45 per cent higher to 1,267 units.

According to data from the SGX, share buybacks picked up speed last week, totalling SG$91.1 million and up 3.52 per cent over the previous week, according to The Business Times. Of the five biggest buybacks, two were done by firms in the oil business.

Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between India’s Tata Sons Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd, received the air operating permit for their new Vistara airline from the Indian skies regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "Delighted to report that Vistara has its Air Operating Permit in hand," Mukund Rajan, Tata Group's brand custodian, said on microblogging site Twitter on Monday, according to AviationPros.

Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) (SG$1.95, -3.47 per cent) announced it will acquire the worldwide cocoa business of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for US$1.3 billion (SG$1.71 billion), in the process joining the ranks of the world’s largest three cocoa producers.

City Developments Limited (SGX:C09) (SG$9.70, -2.61 per cent) said yesterday it planned to raise SG$1.5 billion by partnering with Blackstone's Tactical Opportunities Fund and CIMB Bank Berhad, Labuan Offshore Branch to set up an innovative investment platform that would invest in the cashflows of CDL's properties in Sentosa Cove, called the Quayside Collection, reports The Straits Times.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd (SGX:Z59) has been approved for a loan of up to US$100 million (SG$131.5 million) by the Asian Development Bank to use for investing in infrastructure and logistics projects in Myanmar, according to the Straits Times.

