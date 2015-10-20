Singapore’s Straits Times Index ended a shade in the red following Monday’s desultory, mostly sideways trading. Investors were unimpressed by Chinese GDP data that came in marginally above expectations, but still was the worst since the days of the global financial crisis. Friday’s positive close on Wall Street did not cut much ice with investors, either.

Indices

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.11 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 3,024.5, taking the year-to-date performance to -10.12 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.03 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 1.11 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,692.8 million shares valued at SG$747.3 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 269/187.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the top gaining sectors included Catalist (+1.72 per cent), basic materials (+1.15 per cent), fledgling (+0.74 per cent), consumer services (+0.52 per cent) and real estate holding and development (+0.31 per cent). The top losers were telecom (-1.13 per cent), utilities (-1.01 per cent), maritime (-0.90 per cent), oil and gas (-0.88 per cent), industrials (-0.53 per cent) and technology (-0.42 per cent).

Stocks

Shares in Asia Pacific Strategic Investments Ltd (SGX:5RA) zoomed 20 per cent to SG$0.036. The counter reported the highest volumes of about 124 million shares on the SGX.

Loyz Energy Ltd (SGX:594) traded a similar quantity but gained a whopping 63.04 per cent to SG$0.075. Charisma Energy Services Ltd (SGX:5QT) also surged 20 per cent to SG$0.018 on a high volume of nearly 50 million shares.

Telecom services provider M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F) gained 0.69 per cent to SG$2.90. The company’s net profit during the third quarter ended September 30 was up 0.8 per cent to SG$44.9 million from a year ago, while operating revenue rose to SG$277.6 million from SG$250.2 million. Revenues surged on the back of a 68.8 per cent jump in handset sales to SG$73 million from SG$43.3 million. The company added 12,000 mobile customers during the quarter, boosting its subscriber base to 1.89 million, while it added 6,500 fibre customers, bringing up the total to 120,000, said TODAY.

Keppel REIT (SGX:K71U) distribution per unit for the third quarter ended September 30 dropped 8.1 per cent to 1.7 Singapore cents mainly due to the larger number of units on account of the acquisition of a one-third stake in Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3 in the fourth quarter last year. Net property income for the third quarter slipped 13.3 per cent year on year to SG$33.4 million, while distributable income rose 4.6 per cent to SG$54.41 million, said the Business Times.

Mapletree Logistics Trust (SGX:M44U) said distribution per unit fell 1.1 per cent year-on-year to 1.86 Singapore cents during its second quarter ended September 30, mainly due to an expanded issued unit base. Gross quarterly revenue was up 7.3 per cent to SG$87.5 million, while net property income rose 6.3 per cent to SG$73 million. Total return attributable to unit-holders fell 0.3 per cent to SG$46.2 million from a year earlier, according to the Straits Times.

Commodity trader Olam International Ltd (SGX:O32) has completed its acquisition of the Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) global cocoa business at an enterprise value of SG$1.2 billion comprising SG$550 million in fixed assets and SG$654 million in working capital. “The newly created entity Olam Cocoa offers breadth, depth and scalability – from origin sourcing, trading, risk management, value chain processing and supply chain solutions, to sustainability, research and development, and product innovation,” the company said in a statement.

According to the Straits Times, troubled commodity trader Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) has closed successfully on a US$1.1 billion (SG$1.52 billion) revolving borrowing base facility based on support from six key banks led by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Societe Generale as joint lead arrangers and joint book-runners. Strong demand led to the size of the facility being boosted from the originally planned US$450 million.

Economic news

China’s economic growth during the third quarter came in at 6.9 per cent year-on-year, beating analysts’ expectations of 6.8 per cent, while quarter-on-quarter growth was 1.8 per cent versus estimates of 1.7 per cent. The growth was the slowest since the days of the global financial crisis, and raised market expectations that the Chinese government would be forced to implement more measures to boost growth.

On Wall Street Monday, stocks posted marginal gains, though energy shares were on the defensive. Investors were also cautious considering the earnings reports due during the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.57 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 17,230.54, the S&P 500 gained 0.55 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,033.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.78 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 4,905.47.