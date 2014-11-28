Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 8.70 points lower or 0.26 per cent to 3,340.96, taking its year-to-date gains to 5.56 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.11 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.43 per cent.

Among sector indices, the FTSE ST Basic Materials, Consumer Goods and Utilities were the biggest losers, falling 2.14 per cent, 1.38 per cent and 1.25 per cent respectively, according to SGX data. The FTSE ST Industrials and Health Care were the only gainers, up 0.41 per cent and 0.47 per cent respectively.

In significant economic news, OPEC did not implement a crude oil production cut, resulting in the benchmark Brent crude trading below the US$72 level at one point, a level not seen since 2010. Tariq Zahir, analyst at Tyche Capital Advisors in New York, said the slide in US crude could continue below US$65 a barrel in coming weeks, challenging the viability of drillers in North America’s shale areas, according to The Straits Times. “I really think we will start getting into a price war,” Zahir said. “I think you would be a little crazy to try to pick a bottom here. I expect to see a bounce but any bounce will be sold into.”

In stock specific news, electronic contract manufacturer PNE Industries Ltd (SGX:P07) (SG$0.16, -0.001) reported a net profit of SG$8.5 million and revenue of SG$84 million for the year to September 30. Net profit doubled, boosted by a one-off contribution of SG$9.8 million on the sale of a stake in an associated company, as per The Straits Times.

Technics Oil & Gas Limited (SGX:5CQ) (SG$0.73, -0.005), a provider of compression systems and process modules to the oil and gas sector, reported a net loss of SG$7.3 million, which narrowed from the loss of SG$9.9 million last year, owing primarily to higher contributions from subsidiaries, according to The Straits Times.

Mermaid Maritime Public Company Limited (SGX:DU4) (SG$0.35, -0.015), which provides subsea and drilling services for the offshore oil and gas industry, reported that net profit during the year to September 30 tripled to US$45.3 million (SG$59 million) following solid market demand for its services, as well as a profit contribution from associate company Asia Offshore Drilling Limited. Revenue soared 16.1 per cent to US$313 million from US$270 million last year, as reported in The Business Times.

Keong Hong Holdings Ltd (SGX:5TT) (SG$0.39, 0.000), which provides construction services, reported that net profit during the year to September 30 fell 10 per cent to SG$19.7 million, though revenue shot up 86.1 per cent to SG$272.9 million, said The Straits Times. Revenue was boosted by new projects such as Alexandra Central and J Gateway.

