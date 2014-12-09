Singapore’s Straits Times Index (STI) ended 26.55 points lower or 0.80 per cent to 3,297.84, taking the year-to-date returns to 4.20 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.24 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 1.10 per cent.

Logistics provider Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) (GLP) and GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, will jointly acquire GLP US Income Partners I, one of the largest logistics real estate portfolios in the US, for $8.1 billion. GLP and GIC will own the portfolio on a 55:45 percentage basis. The portfolio includes 117 million sqm of total gross floor area located across 36 major sub-markets in the US, according to Logistics Business Review. GLP's co-founder and chief executive officer Ming Z. Mei said, ''This transaction gives us immediate scale as well as the best team in the US logistics market. The local management team is very experienced and we expect significant synergies given that we have worked with and alongside more than half of them previously.''

Keppel DC REIT filed its final prospectus on Friday for the IPO of 261.14 million units at SG$0.93 per unit. The REIT is expected to list on the main board of the SGX by December 12 and owns a portfolio worth an estimated SG$8 billion comprising eight data centres located across Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, according to AsiaOne Business. These data centres are claimed to have a 94 per cent occupancy rate and 98 per cent customer retention rate.

The IPO of UG Healthcare (SGX:41A) made a strong debut yesterday on the Catalist board of the SGX, according to The Straits Times. The shares opened at SG$0.285 compared to the IPO price of SG$0.215, and closed the day at SG$0.250. The Malaysia-based company is a maker of latex examination gloves.

Singapore’s Temasek Holdings will acquire a 10 per cent minority stake in Virtu Financial, a US-based high speed trading firm. The stake will be acquired from Silver Lake Partners and the transaction takes place amidst negative publicity surrounding high frequency trading that forced Virtu to abandon plans for an IPO earlier this year.

A dull market exists in high end properties in Singapore following a number of “cooling-off” measures imposed by the government. Property developer Hiap Hoe Ltd (SGX:5JK) was forced to sell its entire luxury condominium ‘Treasure on Balmoral’ in the Balmoral area near Orchard Road to its controlling shareholder Hiap Hoe Holdings at a lower price, says The Straits Times. The latter is buying all 48 units of Treasure on Balmoral for $185 million or about $1,789 per square foot.

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) got a boost in its drive to expand into Asia after its Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance unit was awarded a licence to sell non-life insurance in Singapore, according to NASDAQ.

