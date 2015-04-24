Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index managed to end with a small gain on Thursday, though the Index closed well off its best level of 3,516.50.

Thursday’s trading was notable for poor volume compared to previous sessions, indicating that the ‘churn’ in penny stocks may have abated, at least for the time being. Though the index ended in positive territory, in the broad market, losers outnumbered gainers by a substantial margin.

The Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) stock continued to reel from adverse news, falling 2.27 per cent to SG$0.86, and was the second-biggest loser on the STI yesterday.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 6.51 points or 0.19 per cent higher to 3,502.75, taking the year-to-date performance to +4.09 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.11 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.12 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,581 million shares valued at SG$1225.7 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 277/195.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were basic materials (+1.77 per cent), China top index (+1.06 per cent), real estate holding and development (+0.85 per cent) and utilities (+0.74 per cent). The losing sectors were technology (-1.52 per cent), CataList index (-0.80 per cent), oil and gas (-0.79 per cent) and fledgling (-0.55 per cent).

Stocks

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:T82U) said its first-quarter distributable income was up 10.1 per cent to SG$56 million compared to SG$50.9 million in the prior year period. Distribution per unit remained unchanged at 2.23 cents for the quarter. Gross revenue was higher by 12.9 per cent to SG$74.5 million, and net property income jumped 17.3 per cent to SG$51.4 million. The results for the period benefited from the completion of Suntec City Phase 2, improved contributions from Suntec Singapore and income received from 177 Pacific Highway in Sydney, according to TODAY.

Distributable income during the fiscal fourth quarter at Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:A17U) was up 4.7 per cent on the prior year period, led by acquisitions and better occupancy rates. The business space trust said distribution income increased year-on-year to SG$89.2 million, while distribution per unit for the fourth quarter was up 4.5 per cent to 3.71 cents. Net property income was up 4.3 per cent to SG$117.2 million.

Frasers Commercial Trust (SGX:ND8U) said its second-quarter distribution per unit jumped 16.1 per cent to 2.38 cents, as distributable income grew 17.4 per cent to SG$16.2 million. Quarterly gross revenue was up 21.7 per cent to SG$34.8 million and net property income rose 13.9 per cent to SG$24.7 million compared to the prior year period. The trust attributed its strong performance to higher rents form underlying tenants at Alexandra Technopark, as well as higher occupancy rates and rentals at China Square Central and 55 Market Street.

Hong Leong Finance Ltd (SGX:S41) said first-quarter net profit was up 7.8 per cent to SG$10.6 million led by higher fee and commission income which improved by 39.6 per cent to SG$3.6 million. Net loans including higher purchase receivables were SG$9.572 billion as at the end of March 31, according to Straits Times.

China Aviation Oil Singapore Corp Ltd (SGX:G92) said lower oil prices and declining trading volumes led to a 27 per cent fall in its first-quarter net profit to US$14.4 million (SG$19.9 million). Quarterly revenue plunged 48 per cent to US$2.1 billion following a 13 per cent fall in jet fuel volume and a 30.9 per cent drop in the volume of other oil products. Earnings per share for the quarter were 1.67 US cents compared to 2.29 US cents in the prior year period, according to Straits Times.

Supermarket operator Sheng Siong Group Ltd (SGX:OV8) reported that net profit during the first quarter ended March 31 jumped 12.2 per cent to SG$14.06 million compared to the prior year period, driven by higher revenues and better margins as per Business Times. Quarterly revenue improved 5 per cent to SG$198.4 million from SG$189.7 million due to its new stores at Penjuru and Tampines Central, according to Business Times, as well as growth in same-store sales.

Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) is hoping that initial public offerings from locations outside of Singapore would help to double the market value of companies listed on the exchange. "We should be looking to double our market cap in three to five years," Muthukrishnan Ramaswami, president of SGX, said in an interview with Bloomberg, as quoted by Business Times. "It will happen through listings from China, from India and from other locations. That's why we're working the pipeline."

Rubber producer GMG Global Ltd (SGX:5IM) said that its first-quarter 2015 net profit slumped 93.8 per cent to SG$0.16 million, and revenues crashed 33 per cent to SG$150.7 million, mainly due to the fall in the selling price of natural rubber as well as unrealised foreign exchange losses. Earnings per share for the quarter were 0.002 cents and net asset value per share was 9.49 cents.

Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) agreed with the global retailer Carrefour to lease to it 48,000 square metres in China’s Midwest, for use as a part of its distribution network. Kent Yang, president of GLP China, said: "Retailers in China are upgrading and expanding their distribution centers as domestic consumption continues to rise. GLP's high-quality facilities in premium locations enable our customers to rapidly scale up their distribution capacity and increase efficiency."

Economic news, currency and insight

According to a recent report from the Ministry of Manpower, 12,930 people lost employment last year, up from 11,560 in 2013, as Singapore’s economy continued to restructure in an environment of slowing growth. The number of people who lost their jobs is the highest since the 2009 financial crisis, according to Straits Times. More than half of these were professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs). Older workers over 40 years of age constituted 58 per cent of PMETs who lost jobs. According to analysts, the rise in the number of layoffs could, to some extent, be laid at the door of the Fair Consideration Framework, which aims to reduce the dependence on foreign personnel. According to the ministry, more non-residents were laid off compared to Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

In overnight trading on Wall Street, the NASDAQ Composite Index broke its 15-year-old record to surge past its 2000 dot.com peak. The index added 20.89 points, or 0.42 per cent, to finish at 5,056.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 20.42 points (0.11 per cent) at 18,058.69, while the S&P added 4.97 (0.24 per cent) at 2,112.93.