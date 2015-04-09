Singapore stocks represented by the Straits Times Index traded with a slightly weak undertone on Wednesday, spending the better part of the day in lack-lustre, sideways trading – apparently weighed down by a negative overnight close on Wall Street, as well as profit booking by investors.

"Overall activities on the blue chips was quiet, due partly to the money flowing to Shanghai and Hong Kong, so there's not enough push for STI after Tuesday's high," remisier Desmond Leong said, as quoted by Straits Times.

The local exchange remained unaffected by the almost 4 per cent rally in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index. According to a report in Business Times, Chinese investors used for the first time on Wednesday the entire 10.5 billion yuan (SG$2.29 billion) daily investment quota granted for buying Hong Kong stocks under the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect scheme.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 4.94 points or 0.14 per cent lower to 3,460.68, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.84 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained 0.60 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index rose 0.21 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,993 million shares valued at SG$1,126.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 248/187.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were utilities (+4.33 per cent), basic materials (+1.48 per cent), China Top Index (+1.38 per cent) and oil and gas (+0.63 per cent). The top losing sectors were industrials (-1.11 per cent), healthcare (-0.92 per cent) and consumer goods (-0.79 per cent).

Stocks

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (SGX:Z74) closed lower by 0.90 per cent at SG$4.38. The company announced plans to acquire US based security firm Trustwave for SG$810 million, according to The Inquirer. The deal would help boost SingTel’s cyber security credentials, as well as allow it to use Trustwave’s threat intelligence technology and talent to meet the growing demand for always-on managed security services.

GuocoLand Limited (SGX:F17) gained 1.37 per cent to SG$1.85. The company said its earnings more than doubled in the third quarter ended March 31, with net profit at SG$49.5 million, up from SG$21.5 million in the prior year period. Revenues jumped 21 per cent to SG$325.9 million, led by the sale of serviced apartments in Shanghai Guoson Centre, according to Business Times. "The group will continue to focus on execution, sales and leasing of its current projects and remain vigilant to changes in its operating environment," the company said, and indicated that it expects to be profitable for the year.

Wilmar International Limited (SGX:F34) closed flat at SG$3.24. The company, which is the world’s third-largest raw sugar exporter, said Wednesday that recent dry weather and poor rainfall across the north-eastern coast of Australia would cause a shortfall from the country’s estimates of sugar production during the 2014/15 season. This could likely have a stabilising effect on global sugar prices, which fell to more than six year lows in March following ample global availability.

Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) gained 1.15 per cent to close at SG$0.440. The offshore contractor said its net profit during the second quarter ended February 28, 2015 fell 99 per cent to US$138,000 (SG$187,600) from US$19.6 million. However, revenue at US$302 million was up 1 per cent from the prior year period, as reported by Straits Times. Ezra said in its statement: "Any prolonged and continued decline in the oil price could lead to a slowdown in new project awards. Nevertheless, the group maintains a backlog of US$2.3 billion and our tendering activities remain robust."

According to a report in the Business Times, Orbis Investment Management announced that it had become a substantial shareholder in Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) after acquiring 1.4 million shares of the commodity trader at SG$0.9282. It now holds 5 per cent of Noble’s shares in deemed interest.

Economic news, currency and insight

Governance Evaluation for Mid and Small Caps, or GEMS for short, is the name of a new corporate governance rating system for small and medium enterprises that are listed on the Singapore exchange and believed to be the first of its kind anywhere. GEMS was launched on Wednesday by The Securities Investors Association (SIAS), together with the Singapore Association of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries (SAICSA) and data analytics firm Handshakes. "This is an important milestone for the local market and an important initiative for SIAS,'' said SIAS president and chief executive David Gerald at the launch press conference and quoted by Business Times. "Many retail investors are invested in medium and small caps, which represent 80 per cent of the companies listed on SGX. With this research, investors will be better able to make informed decisions about companies they invest in and also identify well-run companies."

According to a report in the Business Times, Canadian life insurer Manulife Financial Asia will pay Singapore-based DBS Bank [DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05)] US$1.2 billion (SG$1.6 billion) for the facility to distribute its life and health insurance products through the bank’s branches located in Singapore, Hong Kong, China and Indonesia. Manulife would gain access to DBS’ more than 200 branches and sales force of over 2000 in these markets. "This payment will be amortized by both parties over 15 years. There will also be ongoing, variable payments, which are based on the success of the partnership, and Manulife expects the agreement to be accretive to core earnings per share in 2017," said a joint statement.

Responding to a query by the Straits Times on media reports that the Australian government was questioning global miners BHP Billiton Limited (ASX:BHP) and Rio Tinto Limited (ASX:RIO) for routing billions of dollars in iron ore profits through Singapore companies that pay virtually nil tax, a Ministry of Finance spokesman said that Singapore did not condone any abuse of its tax system. "As a global business city, Singapore is a natural gateway for companies looking to expand in emerging Asia," she said, as quoted by Straits Times. "Mining companies find Singapore an attractive base to conduct their marketing operations as there is a strong ecosystem of metals and minerals players in Singapore… Many top steel-producing companies and multinational metal and mineral traders also have their operations here."

In overnight trading on Monday, Wall Street stocks ended higher on Wednesday in volatile trading after minutes of the last meeting of the US Federal Reserve showed that the central bank appeared resolute on raising interest rates this year, according to Reuters. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.2 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 17,909.62, the S&P 500 gained 5.9 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 2,082.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 37.68 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 4,947.91.