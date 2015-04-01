singapores straits times index corrects as investors turned cautious 408062015

Keppel Corporation’s offer for Keppel Land falls short of the compulsory acquisition threshold


Financial Analyst
April 1, 2015 10:50 AM
Financial Analyst

Stocks on Singapore Exchange took a breather and corrected after four consecutive sessions of gains. Investors likely booked profits even though Wall Street had a cheery overnight close. Volume in terms of the number of shares traded fell on Tuesday compared to Monday, while market breadth turned negative as losers outnumbered gainers.

In market action, the Straits Times Index started to fall right out of the gate yesterday, and by approximately 10:30 AM had touched its low for the day at 3,442.44. Thereafter, it continued to trade sideways, making no attempt to recoup the losses.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 7.25 points lower or -0.21 per cent to 3,447.01, taking the year-to-date performance to +2.43 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined -0.17 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined -0.24 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 1,356.2 million shares valued at SG$1,387.7 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 240/205.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were technology (+1.08 per cent), China (+0.62 per cent), telecommunications (+0.53 per cent) and fledgling (+0.28 per cent). The main losing sectors were basic materials (-1.88 per cent), oil and gas (-0.91 per cent), maritime (-0.71 per cent), consumer goods (-0.43 per cent) and industrials (-0.38 per cent).

Stocks

Keppel Corporation Limited (SGX:BN4) said in a filing with the Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) yesterday that it owned 95.1 per cent of Keppel Land Ltd (SGX:K17) as at the close of its final offer at the deadline of 5:30 PM. The holding fell short of the 95.5 per cent level that would entitle Keppel Corporation to compulsorily acquire all the remaining Keppel Land shares not owned by it. However, it said in its filing that it would now take steps to de-list Keppel Land, though remaining shareholders who have not yet entered the shares in the offer still have a right to require Keppel Corp to acquire the shares at SG$4.38 in cash.

Chinese shipbuilding company JES International Holdings Limited (SGX:EG0) reported a higher loss of 222.48 million yuan (SG$49.27 million) during the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2014, compared to a loss of 182.28 million yuan in the prior year period. For the full year 2014 the company’s loss was down to 290.47 million yuan compared to 552.19 million yuan in 2013. Quarterly revenue during the fourth quarter 2014 was down 1.5 per cent to 50.14 million yuan compared to 50.92 million yuan in fourth-quarter 2013. "The shipbuilding industry remains challenging although there are signs of a recovery," said JES, as quoted by Business Times, adding that it needs to restructure its subsidiaries to improve the group's positioning.

Aviva Singapore reported better results for the year ended December 31 led by better sales across key product offerings, according to AsiaOne. Sales represented by annual premium equivalent jumped by 49 per cent from the same period a year ago to SG$301 million, as it benefited from strong volumes through its bancassurance partnership with DBS Bank. Revenue from financial advisory services grew 36 per cent from a year ago. "Being a large global composite insurer, Aviva has a comprehensive suite of products and is fully equipped to meet the diverse needs of today's customers," said Mr Nishit Majumdar, chief executive officer of Aviva Singapore.

Motor vehicle distributor Tan Chong International Ltd. (SGX:T15) reported a 52 per cent drop in net profit to HK$988.2 million (SG$175 million), despite strong vehicle sales both in Singapore and Taiwan. Moreover, the bulk of that profit, amounting HKSG$683 million, came from an increase in the fair value of listed securities and gains on investment properties. "Our Nissan and Subaru brands performed strongly in the passenger vehicle market," said Tan Chong.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened a US$24 million (SG$32.9 million) centre in Tuas South that will devise and test new nutrition products and includes manufacturing and quality control functions, according to AsiaOne. This is Abbott’s first such facility in Asia, and will allow Abbott scientists to prototype, or pilot, new products and formulations tailored to the preferences of Asian consumers. Abbott has a regional headquarters in Singapore and has invested about US$364 million in the island-state.

Economic news, currency and insight

A complaint appeared in the ‘Voices’ section of TODAY, claiming that a consumer who had taken out a mortgage package linked to the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) at a spread of 0.6 per cent plus SIBOR, found recently that his interest rate had just been revised by the bank to 0.85 per cent plus SIBOR with no explanation provided. “Though the bank reserves the right to review the interest rate from time to time and adjust it accordingly, to raise the spread by more than 40 per cent overnight is outrageous,” said the complainant, stating that this made a mockery of a “fixed spread” agreement. “Would the Consumers Association of Singapore or any relevant authorities comment on such an unfair practice?” the consumer pleaded.

According to data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore, overall lending in the form of loans and advances by domestic banks fell to SG$603.52 billion in February from SG$607.47 billion in January, as quoted by Straits Times. However, on a year-on-year basis, bank lending was up 3.3 per cent from SG$584.47 billion a year ago.

Overnight, on Wall Street, the mainline indices ended lower for the day. According to Reuters, energy and healthcare stocks fell, but the S&P 500 and NASDAQ nevertheless registered their ninth straight quarterly advance. Stocks were negatively impacted by the fall in crude prices as well as dollar strength. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.19 points, or 1.11 percent, to 17,776.12, the S&P 500 lost 18.35 points, or 0.88 percent, to 2,067.89 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 46.56 points, or 0.94 percent, to 4,900.88.

