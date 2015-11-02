Shares on the Singapore exchange ended a shade lower on Friday, the fourth successive session in which the benchmark Straits Times Index ended in the red. Shares continued to be pressured by the US Fed’s latest indication that interest rates could liftoff in December.

Short seller targets such as Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) and Silverlake Axis Ltd (SGX:5CP) were down nearly 3 per cent and 7 per cent respectively. Banks were mixed with United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) up nearly 1.5 per cent, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd (SGX:D05) and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Limited (SGX:O39) both ended with losses.

Indices and Sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 2.68 points or 0.09 per cent lower at 2,998.83, taking the year-to-date performance to -10.89 per cent.

The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index declined 0.52 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index declined 0.61 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 924.6 million shares valued at SG$1,134.6 million. Losers outnumbered gainers by 233/141.

The gaining sectors included industrials (+1.49 per cent), maritime (+0.57 per cent), healthcare (+0.25 per cent) and Catalist index (+0.10 per cent). The losing sectors included technology (-3.96 per cent), real estate holding and development (-1.37 per cent), real estate (-0.94 per cent), basic materials (-0.84 per cent), China (-0.54 per cent) and China Top Index (-0.30 per cent).

Stocks

Volume leaders on Friday included Yuuzoo Corporation Ltd (SGX:AFC), which shot up 8 per cent to SG$0.210 on volume of 64 million shares. Spackman Entertainment Group Ltd (SGX:40E) traded 42 million shares and zoomed up 17 per cent to SG$0.075. Resources exploration company Blumont Group Ltd (SGX:A33) vaulted 33.33 per cent after trading 18 million shares. Magnus Energy Group Ltd. (SGX:41S) gained 20 per cent to SG$0.006 with 12.4 million shares changing hands. Hu An Cable Holdings Ltd (SGX:KI3) plunged nearly 31 per cent to SG$0.009 with 19 million shares traded.

United Overseas Bank Ltd (SGX:U11) gained 1.45 per cent to SG$20.33. The bank reported Friday a net earnings of SG$858 million during its third quarter ended September 30, down 1 per cent year-on-year, but up 12.6 per cent on the preceding quarter. According to Channel News Asia, higher income was neutralised by a 13 per cent jump year-on-year in total expenses. Net interest income was up 6.9 per cent to SG$1.24 billion, while the net interest margin improved six basis points to 1.77 per cent. The bank will pay shareholders a bumper special ‘anniversary’ dividend of 20 per cent, aggregating nearly SG$322 million, available either in cash or as new stock.

Frasers Hospitality Trust (SGX:ACV) said distribution per stapled security (DPS) for the fiscal fourth quarter ended September 30 was 1.66 Singapore cents, a tad lower than its projections of 1.68 Singapore cents. For the full year the trust reported a DPU of 7.56 Singapore cents, higher than its guidance by 2.6 per cent, according to AsiaOne. The trust reported gross revenue of SG$30.8 million and net property income of SG$25.7 million.

Copper products manufacturer Advance SCT Limited (SGX:5FH), along with its chief executive and non-executive director, have been reprimanded by the Singapore Exchange for breaching listing rules by failing to disclose an arbitration claim of 42.8 million yuan that was lodged in November 2012 against its unit, Advance SCT (Qingyuan), and Mr Eng. The SGX said the two executives "did not demonstrate the qualities and standards expected of directors and management of SGX-listed companies," according to Straits Times.

Neptune Orient Lines Ltd. (SGX:N03) reported a net loss of US$96.1 million (SG$134.7 million) during the third quarter ended September 30, nearly three times the loss of US$23.1 million in the prior year quarter. Revenue tumbled 28 per cent to US$1.21 billion mainly due to “lower liner revenue from void sailings, the absence of peak summer season, weak container trade demand and the challenging freight rate environment,” according to the Straits Times.

Property and hospitality company United Industrial Corporation Ltd (SGX:U06) said earnings during the third quarter ended September 30 rose 9 per cent to SG$65.3 million due to higher sales and recognition of progress in its residential projects. Revenue during the quarter rose 6 per cent to SG$189.4 million, led by higher sales of trading properties.

Global Logistic Properties Ltd (SGX:MC0) reported a 27.4 per cent jump in its net profit during the second quarter to US$114 million (SG$160 million), though revenues fell 1.9 per cent to US$189.3 million.

Creative Technology Ltd. (SGX:C76) said its losses during the first quarter surged to US$13.3 million from US$9.83 million in the prior year period. Revenue was down 7 per cent to US$22.5 million, which the company attributed to “uncertainty and difficult market conditions,” according to the Business Times.

Real estate investment and management company Top Global Limited (SGX:BHO) said net profit during the third quarter jumped to SG$984,000 from SG$265,000, while sales surged to SG$48.05 million from SG$11.2 million, on the back of larger revenues from property development.

Economic news

A survey of business expectations released by the Economic Development Board on Friday showed that only 10 per cent of manufacturers expected business to improve during the period of October to March next year, while 26 per cent thought business would slow down. Significantly, with the exception of biomedical manufacturing, all other manufacturing sectors expected to hire a lesser number of workers during the fourth quarter, with 10 per cent likely to reduce positions and just 4 per cent expected to hire more employees.

Data from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday showed a declining trend in business loans that pointed to a fall in business confidence during the last six months, the Straits Times said. Total loans were down 0.8 per cent in September to SG$608.3 billion, the first decline reported after five months of modest growth. Loans to businesses fell 1.6 per cent to SG$367.4 billion, while those to consumers grew 0.2 per cent to SG$240.9 billion.

Official data out on Sunday showed that China’s manufacturing sector contracted in October for the third successive month, raising concerns that the slowdown in the country’s economy is relentless in the face of the barrage of stimulus measures by the Chinese authorities. The services sector also reported its slowest pace of growth in over seven years, Channel News Asia reported.

According to Channel News Asia, the Singapore dollar denominated corporate bond market may soon witness its first default in nearly 6 years. Indonesian phone retailer PT Trikomsel Oke warned last week that it may be forced to default on its SG$215 million bonds.

On Wall Street Friday, the Dow slipped 92.26 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 17,663.54 and the S&P 500 lost 10.05 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 2,079.36, weighed down by financial companies, which pulled back after rallying earlier in the week, Dow Jones said. The Nasdaq Composite was down 20.53 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 5,053.75.